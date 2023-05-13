Francisco Lindor of the new York Mets is known as "Mr Smiles" for a reason. In his eight full seasons playing in the MLB, the Puerto Rican shortstop has amassed numerous Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers, as well as come in striking distance of the MVP Award several times.

A former AL runs leader, Lindor is known for his tenacity and exuberance on the field. Although his smooth swing is a familiar sight to many Mets fans, few know the inspiration behind the superstar's stance.

In a recent article for the New York Post, Francisco Lindor was asked about how he came to work out the mechanics of his swing. To the surprise of many, he cited his 67-year old mother Maria's advice, stating:

“She always says to me, ‘Bite your lips, squeeze your butt, and swing hard"

Francisco Lindor was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft, and chose to sign with the team. In his first season, 2015, Lindor posted a slashline of .313/.353/.482 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs, finishing just slightly behind Houston Astros phenom Carlos Correa for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Lindor remainded in Cleveland until the very beginning of 2021, when he was shipped to the New York Mets in a deal that involved pitcher Carlos Carasco, and a slew of Mets being sent the other way.

SNY @SNYtv "Everything Francisco does is about what the team needs, not what he needs individually. There's not a more team-oriented than him, even that I've had. Everything's about the team"



Just months later, Lindor and the Mets agreed to terms on a massive 10-year deal that will see the Puerto Rican pocket about $341 million over that period of time. The inking was seen as a sign from Mets management, particular their billionaire owner Steve Cohen, that the team is not afraid of rewarding talent.

Francisco Lindor's mother must've done something right

Although Lindor's explanation for his plate approach is not typical by any means, the .275 career hitter could certainly have done worse. Lindor lived in Florida for six years in the absence of his mother, until she joined him after he was drafted in 2011. Although it was Francisco Lindor's father who trained with him tirelessly throughout his youth, his mother undoubtedly gave her opinions too, which seem to have had a profound effect on her superstar son.

