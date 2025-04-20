Francisco Lindor's wife reveals her sweetest weakness that always makes her melt

New York Mets star player Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans, revealing a sweet weakness many might find wholesome.
Last month, the Lindors welcomed the newest member of their family, a son named Koa. Katia posted a photo of herself gently holding baby Koa’s feet, along with the caption:
"Baby feet will always be my weakness”
Francisco Lindor and Katia are also parents to two daughters. Their eldest, Kalina, was born in 2020, and their younger daughter, Amapola, was born in 2023. Katia also shared another moment on Instagram that was worth celebrating.
She posted a clip of her husband Francisco Lindor’s walk-off homer from the Mets' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, captioned:
"When you can't be there but your friends got you covered. Walk off homer!!!!"
Katia, who is currently tending to the needs of their newborn son, couldn’t witness her husband help the Mets secure a 5-4 win over the Cardinals in person at Citi Field. Prior to that, New York was coming off a 4-1 victory against the same team.
Katia shares Mets manager Carlos Mendoza’s words for husband Francisco Lindor after his stellar walk-off homer
On Saturday, Katia shared several posts on her Instagram account featuring New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza speaking about Francisco Lindor following Friday’s victory.
Discussing Lindor, Mendoza said:
“He's been in the league for a long time and having success. It's not easy. Especially playing a premium position the way he does it at an elite level. We’re witnessing a special player and a special career here.”
“There’s a lot that defines him. Not only moments like this. As soon as he gets to the ballpark, he’s impacting people in a positive way. I’m glad I have him.”
Lindor’s 401-foot home run marked his 205th career homer. The game-winning hit came after the Mets lost a 4-3 lead when the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan hit a game-tying homer in the eighth.
Lindor finished the game going 1-for-5, recording one run and one RBI. The Mets continued their strong performance in Saturday’s game, recording another 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. Both teams will conclude their series on Sunday at Citi Field.