Francisco Lindor's wife reveals her sweetest weakness that always makes her melt

New York Mets star player Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her fans, revealing a sweet weakness many might find wholesome.

Ad

Last month, the Lindors welcomed the newest member of their family, a son named Koa. Katia posted a photo of herself gently holding baby Koa’s feet, along with the caption:

"Baby feet will always be my weakness”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Francisco Lindor and Katia are also parents to two daughters. Their eldest, Kalina, was born in 2020, and their younger daughter, Amapola, was born in 2023. Katia also shared another moment on Instagram that was worth celebrating.

Ad

Trending

She posted a clip of her husband Francisco Lindor’s walk-off homer from the Mets' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, captioned:

"When you can't be there but your friends got you covered. Walk off homer!!!!"

Katia, who is currently tending to the needs of their newborn son, couldn’t witness her husband help the Mets secure a 5-4 win over the Cardinals in person at Citi Field. Prior to that, New York was coming off a 4-1 victory against the same team.

Ad

Katia shares Mets manager Carlos Mendoza’s words for husband Francisco Lindor after his stellar walk-off homer

On Saturday, Katia shared several posts on her Instagram account featuring New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza speaking about Francisco Lindor following Friday’s victory.

Discussing Lindor, Mendoza said:

Ad

“He's been in the league for a long time and having success. It's not easy. Especially playing a premium position the way he does it at an elite level. We’re witnessing a special player and a special career here.”

Ad

“There’s a lot that defines him. Not only moments like this. As soon as he gets to the ballpark, he’s impacting people in a positive way. I’m glad I have him.”

Lindor’s 401-foot home run marked his 205th career homer. The game-winning hit came after the Mets lost a 4-3 lead when the Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan hit a game-tying homer in the eighth.

Lindor finished the game going 1-for-5, recording one run and one RBI. The Mets continued their strong performance in Saturday’s game, recording another 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. Both teams will conclude their series on Sunday at Citi Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More