Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Mets All-Star amid ongoing poor run of form

The New York Mets aren't doing well this season, and they'll most likely need to sell before the deadline again. Francisco Lindor is a prime trade candidate. The former All-Star shortstop's performance has recently dipped, particularly at the plate, and a change of environment could help him.

The Mets should probably look at selling off what assets they can to try and kickstart an official rebuild, and that may mean parting ways with Lindor. If they do, here are three teams that make the most sense.

Where Francisco Lindor could land in a trade

3) Tampa Bay Rays

Francisco Lindor could be good for the Rays

Wander Franco isn't walking through that door any time soon, so the Rays may need to continue addressing the infield. Lindor is a perfect addition to their roster, as he fits a position they could stand to shore up and he plays excellent defense.

The Rays usually trade the other way, but if they're to reverse course and fight for the AL East crown with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, they need to try and swing a trade for the star shortstop.

2) Atlanta Braves

Will the Braves go after Francisco Lindor?

It would be a surprise to see the Mets deal within the division, especially with the Atlanta Braves. However, they have the prospects to make this work and they need a shortstop.

Orlando Arcia was an All-Star last year, but he hasn't been as good this year. It's one of the few holes on the roster, and Lindor would make them a much better team. It's just another way to try to set themselves apart in the noisy NL and try to vault past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1) Cleveland Guardians

Should the Guardians bring Francisco Lindor back?

Ironically, the Cleveland Guardians make a lot of sense for a Lindor trade. He's familiar with the team, as that is the squad he came up with. He spent years there before leaving for the New York Mets via a different trade.

Among contenders, the Guardians have the worst shortstop depth chart per Fangraphs. Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias are not Lindor, so adding the veteran shortstop back might put them over the top in the hotly contested AL Central.

