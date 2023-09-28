Francisco Lindor, a shortstop for the New York Mets, improved upon his promising 2023 season on Wednesday by becoming the first member of the 30/30 club in his career.

In the second game of a doubleheader, Lindor hit a deep home run against Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto to seal his historic season. It was his third home run of the day after hitting one in the opening game and one in the nightcap.

The fourth Mets player to go 30/30 for the team, Lindor has now hit 30 home runs in a season four times, but this is the first time since joining the Mets in 2021.

Francisco Lindor seemed unenthused about reaching the milestone and instead expressed his ambition to play in the postseason and being in the Marlins' position.

In 156 games this season, the Mets have batted 254/.334/.469 with 96 RBIs, 104 runs scored, and 65 extra-base hits.

Francisco Lindor's baseball career with the Mets

The Indians traded Lindor to the New York Mets in 2021 in a 10-year, $341 million agreement which will keep him with the organization through 2031.

In 2022, Lindor was selected the National League Player of the Week after hitting .348/.407/.870 and driving in runs in each game.

The first shortstop since Hanley Ramirez (2009), Lindor is only the sixth shortstop in history. He hit his 24th home run of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates, breaking the previous Mets record for the most home runs by a shortstop in a single season. Additionally, he hit 93 and 94 RBIs this season, both new career highs.

Lindor has been given The Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award in 2022 and was included in the All-MLB Second Team.