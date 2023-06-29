Charlie Freeman, the son of Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, has long been a media favorite. He may now add disc jockey to his expanding list of skills.

Freddie revealed the secret of his walk-up songs in a recent interview. The six-time All-Star stated that Charlie selected "Tit Me Preguntó" as Freddie's walk-up music for 2023. The song is a top-10 smash-hit of Bad Bunny in 13 countries, from his renowned 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti.

Unaware of the song’s lyrics, Charlie enjoys the beats of the songs and dances to the tunes. In his second season with Los Angeles, Freeman will try to use his new song of choice to finish in the top five for MVP for the second time in a row.

Freddie said, "Well, the thing is, it's not really me. You would wanna party with me 6-years-old son then. Charlie picks my walkout songs every single year."

Freddie Freeman Punches 2,000th hit in a career

Freddie Freeman struggled against Houston on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, one run, and an RBI. Freeman had been without a hit for two days before the game began.

In the sixth inning, he doubled to left field for No. 1,999. In the eighth, an RBI double helped him achieve 2,000 hits. Freeman joins Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus, and Andrew McCutchen as the only other six active players to reach the milestone of 2,000 hits.

Freeman is by far the member with the best slash line this season. With 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, 62 runs, 10 stolen bases, and a league-high 27 doubles, his slash line was .317/.397/.549. Freeman's role in the best baseball club and his significant contribution to the Dodgers' success must also be considered.

