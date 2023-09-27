Freddie Freeman's better half shares witty response as NFL star Rodney Peete's wife roots for Dodgers ace: "Double double, Freddie's favorite order"

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, responded to NFL legend Rodney Peete's actress wife Holly Peete's comment about Freeman following the second game of Tuesday's double header.

Freeman shone in the LA Dodgers' 11-2 win over Colorado Rockies on Friday. The Dodgers scored five runs in the second inning as Freeman recorded his 58th double aand scored two runs on his 27th home run of the year.

Freedie Freeman has achieved some of his objectives, setting career highs in hits (205) and stolen bases (22).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

58 doubles for Freddie! He is now tied for the 10th most in Major League history. - dodgers

The wife of NFL great Rodney Peete, Holly, gushed over Freeman. She posted a video on Instagram of Freeman hitting 58 doubles.

Source : Instagram

Go Freddie ! 58!!

Freddie's wife, Chelsea, humorously reposted Peete's video and contrasted Freddie's 58 doubles with a double double burger, Freddie's favorite In-n-Out Burger Joint.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's post (Source : Instagram)

A look at Freddie Freeman's baseball career

Freeman spent 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, where he made his Major League Baseball debut in 2010.

He defeated the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series during his final season with Atlanta. The seven-time MLB All-Star received the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2020, the Silver Slugger Award in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and the Gold Glove Award in 2018.

The Braves' six-game World Series win over the Astros in 2021 made Freeman a World Series victor. The last putout of the Series was achieved by Freeman, who won his first Babe Ruth Award and third Silver Slugger Award in a row at the end of the season.

Freddie Freeman has already made history by being the only first baseman to record 200 hits, 20 steals and 20 home runs in the same season.