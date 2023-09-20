First baseman Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit a career-high by becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 20-20 club.

Freeman became the only first baseman in Major League history to hit more than 50 doubles and steal at least 20 bases in the same season when he grabbed his 20th base against the Detroit Tigers.

“This is one thing I never thought I’d do in my career.” Freddie Freeman on joining the 20-20 club. - SportsnetLA

Only Jackie Robinson has more stolen bases by a first baseman for the Dodgers (20) which he achieved in the 1947 season. Freeman is the second man behind Robinson and in a post-match interaction, he said,

According to Freeman," First basemen usually aren’t the speed demons. The Freemans aren’t known to be very fast. I just try to pick the right situations and stuff like that."

He continued:

“A lot of credit has to go to Clayton McCullough. So much work goes in before games of picking up patterns of pitchers, situations of when to go and not to go. So I have to give a lot of credit to him. I didn’t think that would ever happen in my career, so that’s pretty cool.”

Freddie Freeman's career with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman's contract with the Braves expired in 2021, and it was widely believed that he would sign a new one. Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract on March 18, 2022. Prior to the Dodgers' game against the Braves at Truist Park in 2022, Freeman was given his World Series ring. The next year, he was also chosen as an All-Star.

Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam for his 300th career home run on May 18, 2023, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman became the 295th MLB player to get his 2,000th career hit just a month later.

Freeman was selected as the starting first baseman for the National League in the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at the midseason and for the third consecutive season. On September 8, Freeman hit his 53rd double of the year, shattering Johnny Frederick's 1929 Brooklyn Robins club record for the Dodgers.

He will now look to add more hardware in this season by winning the World Series for the Dodgers.