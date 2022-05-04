Freddie Freeman vs Seiya Suzuki Player Predictions for Dodgers vs Cubs - May 6th | MLB 2022

It will be a marquee matchup between Freddie Freeman and Seiya Suzuki as the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to Wrigley Field for the first match of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers lead the National League West with a 14-7 record. While the Cubs, on the other hand, after a decent start to the season, are now at 9-13 and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers are dominating the early stages of the season as everyone would have expected. They look poised for another deep playoff run this year. This is in no small part due to Freeman's contributions and the superb performance of the Dodger pitching staff that has surrendered only 48 earned runs through 21 games for an ERA of 2.33.

The Cubs, on the other hand, have recently been on a slump in spite of Seiya Suzuki's hot start to his stateside career. The rookie who previously spent nine seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, was just recently awarded the National League Rookie of the Month honors. In the month of April, Suzuki batted .279/.405/.529 with four homers and 14 RBIs. In addition to this, he had an OPS of .934 and nine extra-base hits. That leads all Cubs players.

Freddie Freeman Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman

Steady Freddie is steadying the bow for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After an underwhelming start to the 2022 season, Freeman unleashed his true self in the series against his old club the Atlanta Braves. He is now batting .309/.387/.481 with three homers, five doubles, and 10 RBIs on 25 base hits. He is now looking more and more like his All-Star self for the Blue Crew.

".@FreddieFreeman5 agrees to be mic'd up for @Joe_Davis if he makes the All-Star Game. 😄🤝" - @ SportsNet LA

Freeman will have a feast against the Chicago Cubs pitching crew that has given opposing batters a BA of .246 and has surrendered 92 runs for a grand total of 4.20 ERA. With the All-Star cast in the Dodgers lineup ready to help Freeman in the order, it should be easy pickings for the Blue Crew in the north side of Chicago.

Seiya Suzuki Preview

Seiya Suzuki has been the Cubs' main man.

The 27-year-old is off to a blazing start for his new team. Suzuki has a slash line of .263/.380/.500 with four homers, six doubles, and 15 RBIs on 20 base hits. He also leads all Cubs players with an OPS of .880. He recently bagged the National League Rookie of the Month award and has also won the National League Player of the Week for the first month and week of the season, respectively.

"Seiya Suzuki, NL Rookie of the Month." - @ Marquee Sports Network

It will be interesting to see if Suzuki can get one past the excellent Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff. The Cubs need to step up to protect their prized rookie in the order.

Freddie Freeman vs Chicago Cubs Pitching Staff

Against the current Chicago Cubs pitching crew, Freddie Freeman has batted .290/.413/.597 with four homers, seven doubles, and 10 RBIs on 18 base hits. He also has an OPS of 1.010 and has drawn more walks than strikeouts with 13 and 10, respectively.

Seiya Suzuki vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Staff

This being his first year in the league and the first time facing off against the Dodgers, Suzuki has yet to face any of the Dodgers pitchers.

Freddie Freeman vs Seiya Suzuki: The Verdict

Freddie Freeman in fielding practice

We've selected the 32-year-old MLB veteran Freeman over the young sensation Seiya Suzuki. The former has better pitching, batting, and run support than the latter's. This will give Freddie more wiggle room and less pressure to deliver against a measly Chicago Cubs rotation. Also, Suzuki has recently been on a cold spell, batting only .107 and striking out 10 times in his last seven games. Expect Freeman to deliver the goods in this game.

