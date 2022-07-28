“From carrying the Angels organization on his back for the last decade.” “Angels wasted this man’s entire career” - MLB world reacts to Mike Trout’s newly diagnosed rare back condition

Some pretty insane news came out concerning Los Angeles Angels superstar and generational talent Mike Trout earlier today. According to inside sources, Trout has a rare back condition, which could affect the rest of his playing career. This is really tragic considering that he has been one of the greatest players the MLB has seen in recent history.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Mike Trout Has Been Diagnosed With a Rare Back Condition That He Might Have To Deal With For The Rest Of His Career barstoolsports.com/blog/3426398/m… Mike Trout Has Been Diagnosed With a Rare Back Condition That He Might Have To Deal With For The Rest Of His Career barstoolsports.com/blog/3426398/m… https://t.co/UNKetVSIXl

Multiple sources have confirmed that Mike Trout currently has Costovertebral Dysfunction T5. Robert Watkins, one of the top surgeons in this specialty, said that this condition is extremely rare. He also went on to say that Trout could potentially have to manage this for the rest of his career.

Iroghro @iroghro @barstoolsports T5 costovertebral dysfunction literally gets solved with a good chiropractor. Hope he's got good docs working with him. @barstoolsports T5 costovertebral dysfunction literally gets solved with a good chiropractor. Hope he's got good docs working with him.

When discussing back injuries and Major League Baseball, the first two players that come to mind are David Wright and Don Mattingly. Both Wright and Mattingly were outstanding players, but their careers were riddled with injuries due to spinal stenosis. Trout appears to not have this, however, so hopefully his career will not end up similar to theirs.

LaceSportsPlug @LaceSportsPlug @barstoolsports If he’s never the same is he making the HOF? @barstoolsports If he’s never the same is he making the HOF?

This is after missing some time recently this season. Just prior to this year's All-Star break, Mike Trout was placed on the injured list and has yet to return to the squad. This is also just one season after Trout's Achilles injury, which sidelined him for most of last season.

Although Trout has been one of the best players in the MLB over the past decade, he has faced many injuries throughout his career. Trout has already missed significant portions of three seasons in his career, and this just made things worse.

Dreamweaver1984-InDepthGaming @LexSportsCards @barstoolsports thats what happens when you have to carry the whole damn team on your back. hope he gets better soon, and the angels trade him @barstoolsports thats what happens when you have to carry the whole damn team on your back. hope he gets better soon, and the angels trade him

However, Trout is a generational talent, even with the injuries. He could bounce back from this and still remain the great player he is. Here is a look inside Mike Trout's illustrious career.

Mike Trout has put up Hall of Fame numbers this past decade

Since entering the league back in 2011, Trout's numbers have only been replicated by very few in MLB history. Through 12 seasons, Trout has a career .303 batting average. He is the active leader in on base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. He also already has 334 home runs and is just shy of 1,500 hits. He has been the franchise cornerstone of the Los Angeles Angels.

Bush Leaguer @BushLeague101 @barstoolsports this is what happens when you put your team on your back for a decade @barstoolsports this is what happens when you put your team on your back for a decade

The only downside of his career is that he has not experienced any playoff success yet. He has just one playoff appearance back in 2014 where he was swept by Kansas City Royals. This is not all Trout's fault, as the Angels have failed to put a team around him.

truthhurtz85 @truthhurtz85 @barstoolsports Yeah it's called I will never win a world series @barstoolsports Yeah it's called I will never win a world series

Hopefully, this back condition does not amount to too much for Trout.

