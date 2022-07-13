From Freddie Freeman to Ty France: Here are the 5 biggest snubs from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star game is right around the corner. The game is being played in just a week from today at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It's going to feature some of the league's top talent with the best stars going head-to-head.

However, with a limited number of spots on each league's roster, there are bound to be some 'snubs'. As there is so much talent that goes unnoticed throughout the league, a lot of deserving players don't make it to the big game.

Here are the five biggest snubs from the 2022 MLB All-Star game.

#5 Frankie Montas - Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has quietly put up some quality numbers in Oakland this season. Across 17 starts with the A's, Montas has a 3.26 ERA, 100 strikeouts and is holding opponents to just a .226 average. These are numbers comparable to some of the elite arms in the American League.

Perhaps his one downfall, however, is his 3-9 record on the year. This is not all his fault as the Athletics have the worst record in baseball. At 29-59, Oakland is the only team in the MLB that has not reached 30 wins on the season. This, along with fellow A's starter Paul Blackburn being named to the team, definitely hurts Montas' chances this season. His stats are worthy of an All-Star appearance this year.

#4 Ty France - Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France is having one of the most underrated seasons at his position this year. First base has always been a historically offensive-minded position and France's numbers line up with this fact.

So far this season, France is batting .306, which is the second highest in the American League among those at his position. It's also .040 points higher than Blue Jays starter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was voted into the All-Star game. His consistent bat in the Mariners lineup should have been enough to land him an All-Star spot this season.

#3 Taylor Ward - Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward took the MLB by storm earlier this season when he put up insane numbers. His stats at the start of the season were even better than fellow teammate and superstar Mike Trout. He has cooled down since, but his numbers are still elite.

Across 63 games for the Halos, Ward is batting .296 with a .905 OPS. He also has 12 home runs and 11 doubles to his name. Although he missed roughly 20 games, his numbers are still deserving of an All-Star appearance this year.

#2 Logan Webb - San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants has been one of the MLB's best on the mound this season. Through 17 starts, Webb is 7-3 with just a 2.98 ERA for San Francisco. He also holds opposing batters to a .234 batting average through 105.2 innings.

He and Carlos Rodon have shown that they are a legitimate one-two punch for the Giants this season. Rodon was named as an All-Star replacement, whereas Webb was not so lucky. It is undeniable that numbers like his belong in the All-Star game.

#1 Freddie Freeman - Los Angeles Dodgers

Perhaps the most surprising All-Star snub the MLB saw this year was Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Los Angeles picked up Freeman this past offseason and he has since been nothing short of great for the Dodgers.

Through 85 games played for the Dodgers this year, Freeman is batting .304 with a .875 OPS. He is also one of just seven players to have over 100 hits this season. The other six were all named to the All-Star game. He is also on one of the best teams in the MLB, with the Dodgers being 56-29 on the year so far.

The Dodgers are also hosting the All-Star game this season as well. It is an absolute travesty that we will not see Freddie Freeman participate in the All-Star game at his home stadium.

