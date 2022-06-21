From Mike Trout to Aaron Judge: These are the top 5 shrink posts on players by Instagram sensation MLB Minis

A new sensation is sweeping across the Major League Baseball scene — MLB Minis. The concept shrinks players to miniature figures. Almost everyone gets a kick out of the images.

It was started by young Hayden Scott Parker, who used to pitch for Nebraska Wesleyan University. He started the MLB Minis Instagram page in January 2021, and it now has around 100,000 followers.

Players and fans alike have been buzzing and wanting content from the page. Many pros even directly message Parker asking for their own mini version. Let's take a look at some of the page's more iconic work.

#5 Mike Trout

In this piece, the Los Angeles Angels three-time MVP can be seen swinging an overly huge bat.

#4 Bryce Harper

The reigning National League MVP is also not safe from turning elf-sized. He can be seen here celebrating a grand slam with his huge bat beside him.

#3 Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is known for being a massive and athletic player. Here, though, he is shrunken and sporting oversized cleats.

#2 Shohei Ohtani

The incumbent American League MVP — more known on the page as Shohei "Oh-tiny," can be seen here cleaning his shoe, which is half his size.

#1 Ronald Acuña Jr.

One of the most iconic works on the page features Ronald Acuña Jr. doing Lebron James' "Silencer" celebration after scoring a homer off Corbin Burnes. His gloves, shin guard, and shoes are all oversized.

In the real-time moment, Acuña Jr. had just come off a lengthy injury layoff and had the Atlanta crowd pumped up.

Honorable Mention: Jose Altuve

Of course, the diminutive 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve was also featured. He has been the target of jokes on the page due to his small stature.

MLB Minis creator's inspirational story

Hayden Scott Parker originally did the work out of fun. Being an Arizona Diamonbacks fan, he initially made a piece for Ketel Marte.

The young man had heart surgery in 2019 before his junior year. During his recovery, he learned about Photoshop. He worked as a supervisor for two hotels in Phoenix after graduating from college but chose to quit the job after the page's success.

On June 29, he will undergo a second open-heart surgery that will replace his aortic valve with an artificial facimile. He used his MLB Minis creation as a sort of escape. Seeing the positive reactions from people, it certainly gave him hope to push on.

