From throwing spitballs in majors to borrowing $240,000 for running a bar: Incredible story of Dan Serafini who took on hospitality industry

Dan Serafini went from serving fastballs to serving drinks for people at his bar. The former MLB pitcher currently runs a bar in an interesting story of how players choose to do something different after moving on from the sport.

Serafini was a relief pitcher in MLB for two spells that lasted well over eight years. During his playing days he also plied his trade in the Chinese Professional Baseball League and the Nippon Professional League. He played for nine different teams from 1996 to 2007.

It is safe to say that Serafini never found continued success with any organisation. But that didn't stop him from experimenting elsewhere. His MLB statline read 15-16 with a 6.04 ERA and 127 strikeouts as a closer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After his final stint in America with the Colorado Rockies, Serafini moved to play baseball in Mexico before finally retiring from the sport. Upon retiring he set up a baseball academy in Sparks, Nevada where he offers personal training to up and coming talent and advises them on how to avoid injuries in the long run.

But that seems to be a side business as Serafini's main focus is on a bar that he owns after borrowing $240,000 from his parents. The former pitcher set up his bar called The Bullpen Bar, whose name was later changed to Oak Tavern. He runs the bar with his wife and other family friends in the town of Sparks.

Dan Serafini's Oak Tavern featured on the hit semi-reality show Bar Rescue

Dan Seraini's story was followed by the makers of the semi-reality TV show, Bar Rescue. It follows food and beverage industry personality Jon Taffer, as he visits various bars and gives them consultative opinions.

The Oak Tavern featured in the fourth season of the show in June 2015 and witnesses Serafini along with other staff members at the bar including his wife.