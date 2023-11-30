From waterfall pools to wet bars, Albert Pujols' $9,980,000 Irvine mansion beckons buyers

After enjoying 22 seasons in the MLB, Albert Pujols put the curtains on his legendary career, playing his last game for the St. Louis Cardinals on October 4, 2022. Over the years, Pujols has amassed a net worth of $170 million, including his earnings as a player, investment in real estate and endorsement deals.

In January, Pujols listed his mansion in Irvine on the market for $9.98 million. At this price, it is one of the most expensive properties in Irvine. However, to this date, Pujols hasn't been able to get a buyer for his once-luxurious abode.

The St. Louis Cardinals icon bought the property in 2012 for $5.55 million, a few months after signing a record deal with the LA Angels. The property is 18 miles away from Angels Stadium in the guard-gated Shady Canyon neighborhood.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He renovated the space by adding a swimming pool with a waterfall, grotto, slide, meditation room, a movie theatre in the basement, wet bars and spa. Perched on a hill, it is a four-story building with five bedrooms, two balconies and seven bathrooms across 9,239 square feet.

Back in 2016, Pujols listed the property for $7.75 million, but it has yet to attract any buyers. Currently, Charisse Okamoto and Carrie Hale of Caliber Real Estate Group hold the $9.98 million property and are seeking buyers.

Albert Pujols Hall of Fame career

The Dominican baseball player was unarguably one of the best hitters since the early 2000s. Over the years, his hall of fame career includes 11× All-Star selections (2001, 2003–2010, 2015, 2022), 2× World Series champion (2006, 2011) and 3× NL MVP (2005, 2008, 2009).

Pujols played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2001–2011, 2022), the Los Angeles Angels (2012–2021), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021). However, his stint with the Cardinals is one of the most celebrated ones, with him winning two World Series with the team.

Given his career accomplishments, Pujols is expected to be unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame the first year he becomes eligible (2028).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.