"Games with the little man" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy & son Caden create precious memories at Yankees Stadium

While Gerrit Cole is still out of action for the New York Yankees owing to an elbow injury, the club is off to a flying start, holding the best record (8-2) in all of the majors.

On Sunday, the team triumphed 2-1 in the three-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. In Saturday's game, which the Yankees won 9-8, Gerrit Cole's wife Amy and son Caden were in attendance. Amy captured an adorable moment of the son capturing the game.

"Games with the little man," she wrote in the story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amy Cole Instagram Story

Gerrit and Amy have been married since 2016. The couple became parents in June 2020, when they welcomed Caden.

Update on Gerrit Cole's injury rehab

Just weeks away from Opening Day, Gerrit Cole hit a hurdle as he faced discomfort from his elbow issue. This forced the Yankees to start him on the 60-day injured list at the start of the season.

After Cole consulted with medical staff, he was relieved to know that he didn't need to undergo surgery. However, it will still keep Cole off the mound for the first two months.

On Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Cole is slated to throw either Monday or Tuesday. According to ESPN, even though his injured list ends on May 27 without any setbacks, the right-handed pitcher can get back on the mound in early June.

Cole is one of the key pieces of the Yankees starting rotation and is fresh off a Cy Young season. In 2023, he registered a 2.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 222 strikeouts in 209 innings. He led the AL in ERA and WHIP and also led all of baseball in the number of innings pitched among all pitchers.

Meanwhile, the Yankees next play the Miami Marlins in a three-game home series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.