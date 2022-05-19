"Gary Sanchez left the Yankees and grew a beard. It’s called happiness" "Uh oh they let Gary Sanchez get hot" - Minnesota Twins fans mock New York Yankees for trading All-Star catcher after sensational offensive performance

The New York Yankees sent catcher Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in March 2022. In return, they got third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isaiah Kiner-Falefa. It was a good deal at the time and stands as one today, but Yankees fans have got to be feeling a little sore now as Gary Sanchez tears it up for Minnesota.

The backstop has hit three home runs in his past six games and appears to be heating up to his old self. He's driven in eight runs during that time frame, and is batting .264 in the month of May. He is singlehandedly picking apart the Oakland Athletics defense as he has recorded five RBIs in the ongoing three-game series.

Minnesota Twins fans love it and are mocking the New York Yankees for giving up on the catcher. Here's their best Twitter reactions to Sanchez's recent success.

Minnesota Twins fans mock New York Yankees for trading Gary Sanchez

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez has four home runs this season.

It's a well-known fact that New York Yankees players are not allowed to grow facial hair. That's been team policy for years. So it's always entertaining to see ex-Yankees let their beards grow out after moving from New York. This user thinks Gary Sanchez has finally found happiness on the Minnesota Twins.

"Gary Sanchez left the Yankees and grew a beard. It’s called happiness" - @ Miguel Otárola

Forget the Yankees, this Twitter user thinks that Gary Sanchez now owns his new team.

"This is Gary Sanchez’s team now. #MNTwins" - @ diesel.eth

This Twins fan warns the league that Gary Sanchez is officially heating up.

"Uh oh they let Gary Sanchez get hot" - @ Tyann

"Uh oh they let Gary Sanchez get hot" - @ Tyann

If you wanted hot takes, here you go. Juan Soto is a top-five player in the league. Gary Sanchez, while good, is not on his level. This user begs to differ.

"I wouldn't trade Gary Sanchez for Juan Soto…" - @ Carl

"I wouldn’t trade Gary Sanchez for Juan Soto…" - @ Carl

How funny would it be if the Yankees double-guessed themselves and tried to re-obtain Gary Sanchez? The real question is, would Sanchez go back?

"Yankees should trade for Gary Sanchez stay woke" - @ Jack Rosen

"Yankees should trade for Gary Sanchez stay woke" - @ Jack Rosen

This user thinks Sanchez's hot streak is routine. It may be true that the catcher tends to get hot in May, but when will he come down this time?

"Gary Sanchez turns into Arod every May" - @.

"Gary Sanchez turns into Arod every May" - @.

Cheers to all the fantasy baseball managers who started Sanchez this week. A win should be in order come Sunday.

"If Gary Sanchez was not my starting catcher in Fantasy this week, I would be upset." - @ Karl Rosenberg

"If Gary Sanchez was not my starting catcher in Fantasy this week, I would be upset." - @ Karl Rosenberg

This user has a response to the fans who think Gary Sanchez will cool off. He just needed a change of scenery to become his best self.

"Gary Sanchez needed a change of scenery." - @ Staceball

"Gary Sanchez needed a change of scenery." - @ Staceball

It should be interesting to see if Sanchez can keep this production up.

