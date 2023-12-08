George Brett Net Worth: Career earnings of Royals Hall of Famer explored

As MLB Network releases a new documentary titled "Brett," following the life and career of Kansas City Royals legend George Brett, here's a look at what the former MLB player is worth today.

According to multiple online sources, Geroge Brett's net worth today is around $20 million based on his career earnings as a player as well as his affiliations, real estate and business earnings today. On top of that, his latest documentary on the MLB Network Presents series is poised to give him a boost in awareness and leverage as a celebrity figure.

George Brett made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 1973 and went on to spend his entire playing career with them, which lasted 21 years. Some of his biggest achievements include a World Series title in 1985, 12 All-Star appearances, one AL MVP and three Silver Slugger awards while also becoming the only player to win the AL batting champion in three different decades (1976, 1980 and 1990).

He finally ended his playing career in 1993 but remained close to the club, becoming vice president while also filling in as a part-time coach and batting instructor.

Throughout his 21-year playing career, Brett accumulated a little over $23.5 million in salary, with the highest single-season salary being $3.1 million in 1991. By comparison, a top player in the MLB today is paid somewhere close to $40 million in salary in a year.

Brett owns a luxurious home in Paradise Valley's Desert View community, which is a 500 sq. ft. home valued at $3 million. Additionally, he also runs a baseball equipment company with his brother called "Brett Bros."

MLB Network's documentary on George Brett strikes a deep chord among MLB fans

MLB Network Presents released their latest documentary on Thursday, which is based on the life and career of Kansas City Royals legend George Brett. Along with making his records known to the public, the documentary also explores his strained relationship with his father, which many consider to be the motivation behind his World Series-winning, legendary career in the MLB.

