Georgie Springer and his wife Charlise recently welcomed their second child to the world. Charlise had uploaded some precious images of the newborn infant. Fortunately, Springer's child was born at a good time as he could spend more time with his wife and newborn during the All-Star break.

Now a mother of two, Charlise Springer had a challenging but gratifying summer. She was thrilled to have spent her summer vacation with her kids. In addition to spending time with her kids, she posted information on buying her first flip property on Instagram.

With updates on her summer and lads, Charlise Springer charms Instagram. Some of the fan reactions are mentioned below.

The career statistics for George Springer

At the University of Connecticut, where he played college baseball, George Springer was named the Big East Conference Baseball Player of the Year and a First Team All-American.

The Houston Astros selected Springer in the first round (11th overall) of the 2011 MLB draft. He made his team debut in 2014 and played a wide range of positions throughout his time with them till 2020.

He was also selected as the 2017 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) after hitting a record-tying five home runs in the Houston Astros' seven-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was selected for three All-Star games in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

Charlise Castro, a softball player for the University of Albany's Albany Great Danes, and Springer were wed on January 20, 2018, in Albany, New York. The couple has a son named George Chelston Springer IV. On July 8, 2023, Springer was given MLB paternity leave in preparation for the birth of his second child.