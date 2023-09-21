George Springer plays outfield for the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball. Between 2014 until 2020, he was a member of the Houston Astros. Springer stammers. Following his league promotion, Springer began to embrace himself and learned new communication skills.

Our first @SAYORG fundraiser in Canada was a huge hit. We can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support of our mission to assist children who stutter and are excited to work with SAY as they expand their services north of the border.A big thank you to our presenting sponsor @td_canada , along with other partners @labattbreweries @cocacola_ca @rogers @mccaincanada @holtrenfrew @ryobi_canada , for their contributions toward such a meaningful cause to us and our family💙🇨🇦 - georgespringer

Springer sponsors an annual bowling fundraiser in Houston and works as a spokesman for the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY). In an effort to demonstrate them they can live and flourish with a stutter, he has spent years working with children who are going through the same thing.

Springer's collaboration with SAY, which offers camps and programs to support children who stutter and aid in their development of confidence and communication skills, was prompted by this.

As an ambassador and spokesperson for SAY, @georgespringer has been empowering children who stutter since 2014 🙌 #exceling - excel_baseball

"I think the biggest thing i would say is to enjoy your life, be who you wanna be....Don't let something you can't control hold you back. There is a lot of poeple who have a stutter. As soon as you try to understand that, the world will be a different place."

Springer wants to have a positive influence and establish himself as a regular person, which is why he is involved with SAY and wants to be approachable to these youngsters.

George Springer's career with Toronto Blue Jays

Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a six-year, $150 million contract on January 23, 2021. Springer was selected the AL Player of the Week on August 2, 2021. He was selected the AL Player of the Week on August 9, making it two weeks in a row.

Springer was chosen for his fourth All-Star game in 2022 and assisted the Blue Jays in advancing to the Wild Card round. In the opening game of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series against the Seattle Mariners, Springer and Matt Chapman each had two hits.