Gerrit Cole enjoys quality time with son Caden as they play baseball together during off-season; wife Amy reacts

Of the tens of millions of pairs of eyes that watched Gerrit Cole start Game 5 of October's World Series, his son Caden may have been the most attentive. Now, father and son are enjoying a baseball-themed offseason together.

Born in the summer of 2020, Caden is now a four-year-old baseball superfan. That much was evident when Cole's wife, Amy, captured Gerrit and Caden tossing the baseball in the family's backyard.

Amy Cole capturing Caden and Gerrit Cole tossing the ball

Amy, the sister of longtime San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford, moved into a $5.6 million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, with Cole just before their son was born. A former UCLA softball player, Amy and Gerrit Cole first met when they were both college athletes.

Since welcoming Caden, the youngster has been a regular feature at New York Yankees games. Often seen wearing his dad's jersey, Cole credits his son for helping him through an elbow injury that sidelined the star until the middle of the summer in 2024.

"Gerrit Cole's son Caden is happy to see his dad back on the mound." - MLB

In 2023, Cole was the best pitcher in MLB, throwing to a 2.63 ERA to compliment his 15-4 record. As such, Cole was awarded the AL Cy Young Award for the first time in his career.

On account of elbow inflammation, Gerrit Cole did not make his 2024 season debut until June. Finishing with a record of 8-5 and a 3.41 ERA, the Yankees looked to their ace in the postseason.

In 12.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, Cole posted a 0.71 ERA with ten strikeouts. Although Cole pitched spectacularly in Game 5, his six unearned runs were enough for LA to take advantage and win the Fall Classic in the Bronx.

Gerrit Cole is looking forward to the return of his top fan

Although Cole's Yankees eventually fell short of the ultimate prize, there is no doubt that Caden is still incredibly proud of his dad. Earlier in the summer, Gerrit told MLB.com about his toddler's love of baseball:

"They got used to the way of life for a few months there. But in the end, Caden loves coming to games. He loves seeing Volp [Anthony Volpe], [Aaron] Judge and all the players really. He is thrilled."

While things might not have panned out in 2024, Cole will have plenty of more chances to showcase some high-stakes performances for his family.

