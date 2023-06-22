Amy Cole, the spouse of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, recently met with her close friend Kate Upton, wife of New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander.

Amy and Kate have been friends since Verlander, 40, and Cole, 32, were teammates with the Houston Astros. Cole's Yankees are currently playing a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The reunion was memorable for the four of them. However, fans couldn't resist ripping the Yankees star for his outfit.

Gerrit and Amy Cole recently went sight seeing with Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

"Gerrit and Amy Cole recently went sight seeing with Justin Verlander and Kate Upton"

Many fans are excited about the reunion.

A fan wrote, "They’re so cute together".

Another fan tweeted, "Friends for life!! Still our Ace!!"

A fan commented, "This is one beautiful crew."

Many fans trolled Gerrit Cole for his fashion sense.

A fan wrote, "Gerrit’s shirt looks like he repurposed a sail"

Gerrit's shirt looks like he repurposed a sail

A fan wrote, "Why not. Off the field and on the field is totally separate things. I’m sure most of these players are friends off the field".

Why not. Off the field and on the field is totally separate things. I'm sure most of these players are friends off the field

Another fan said, "That probably was his outfit when he met his wife in college in like 2009. If it ain't broke, don't fix it"

That probably was his outfit when he met his wife in college in like 2009. If it ain't broke, don't fix it

A fan tweeted, "Cole has too much money to go out with fits that weak."

Cole has too much money to go out with fits that weak.

Another fan wrote, "what is going on with Cole's fit lol".

what is going on with Cole's fit lol

Kate Upton and Amy Cole are friendship goals

Gerrit Cole and Amy Crawford, the sister of San Francisco Giants pitcher Brandon Crawford, tied the knot in 2016. Shortly after the Astros won the World Series 2017, Kate Upton wed Justin Verlander. Since that time, Kate and Amy have become inseparable.

Kate Upton celebrated her 30th birthday with Amy Cole last year. Amy had a lot of fun at the event. She delighted her Instagram followers with a fantastic collection of pictures from the celebration.

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole both played for the Astros in 2018 and 2019. When their husbands played for the same team, Kate and Amy spent a lot of time together. In 2017, Verlander and the Houston Astros won the World Series. He has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and won three AL Cy Young Awards.

