"Get rid of home plate umpires" "We need more Tim Andersons in MLB" - MLB fans react to Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson's suspension following altercation with umpire

Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson is known throughout Major League Baseball for the energy he brings within the game. However, he might bring too much energy, with one example of this being Friday night's game against the Oakland Athletics.

ESPN @espn



More info: Tim Anderson was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount of money for making helmet to hat contact with a home plate umpire on Friday.More info: es.pn/3Q6VTjb Tim Anderson was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount of money for making helmet to hat contact with a home plate umpire on Friday.More info: es.pn/3Q6VTjb

After the home plate umpire made a questionable strike call, he and Anderson got into it, with Anderson ultimately getting ejected from the game. However, Anderson made helmet-to-hat contact with the ump, therefore receiving a three-game suspension.

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox filed an appeal for this suspension, with manager Tony La Russa saying, "There's an argument to be made in Tim's favor, so we'll see." "The way we see it, there's an argument to be made that the umpire didn't move back, he was moving forward as well."

Lennart @LennartLm2 @espn Who cares, refs and umps go on power trips and act like they deserve to be untouchable @espn Who cares, refs and umps go on power trips and act like they deserve to be untouchable

He will continue to take the field until the hearing is held regarding Anderson's suspension. In this past game, Anderson went 2-4 with a stolen base against Oakland.

The Chicago White Sox are currently contending for the American League Central. They are three games back from first place, and losing Tim Anderson would definitely affect their standing. He has batted .312 with 13 stolen bases this season, and is the best bat in the White Sox lineup thus far.

In a year where Major League umpires are in the hot seat, this ejection was seen as very controversial. As umpires continue to mess up relatively easy calls, more and more fans are calling for robot umpires. As seen in the video, this pitch was clearly not a strike, and set Anderson down 0-1 in the count.

Fans still believe that Tim Anderson is at fault for this altercation. Many referenced the altercation between Anderson and Josh Donaldson, where Donaldson called Anderson 'Jackie' in a mockery of Jackie Robinson. Some say that Anderson's actions make him 'soft' and bad for the game of baseball.

Alex 🔮 @0toHerr0 @espn Isn’t this the same guy who got Josh Donaldson suspended earlier this season? @espn Isn’t this the same guy who got Josh Donaldson suspended earlier this season?

Joseph ruiz @Josephr19123547 @espn This guy has a serious problem, he should be out from baseball , VERY DISRESPECTFUL @espn This guy has a serious problem, he should be out from baseball , VERY DISRESPECTFUL

However, dicey altercations with umpires have been a thing for as long as Major League Baseball has been around. There have been past managers who've done worse than Anderson did on Friday.

Tim Anderson's altercation is just the tip of the iceberg

Billy Martin was one of the most fired up managers of all time

Issues with umpires have been a thing for as long as time, and used to be very common. Until recently, managers and umpires would get into altercations, and it still happens on ocassion today. Perhaps the most famous manager who did this was Billy Martin, who managed the New York Yankees in 1970-80s.

As seen in the video above, Billy Martin was doing way worse things to the umpire compared to Tim Anderson. Now, things like this do not happen, so Anderson's altercation was irregular to see. Perhaps the entire MLB is soft, not Tim Anderson.

