In Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Tigers, Giancarlo Stanton hit his 400th career home run, becoming the fourth-fastest player in Major League history to do so. His 451-foot blast went over the left-field bullpen, giving the Yankees their fourth straight victory.

Stanton ran up the dugout stairs and raised his batting helmet to the sky in response to the crowd's standing ovation at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton's 400th career home run was a MISSILE! - MLB

A 451-ft blast for Home Run No. 400 - Yankees

Twitteratis applauded when Stanton hit his 400th home run of his career.

We love Big G in this household

I love him so much - Burtymacklin

He’s so good when he’s not striking out on 3 straight sliders - dustin

Next stop, the 500 club. - PositiveYankees

Massive--400 th Home Run for Big G.. and lead for the Yanks 3-1 - ShellShaddy

Only one still strying - cc_00vv

WE LOVE BIG G IN THIS HOUSEHOLD - Snickidy

Giancarlo Stanton’s Net Worth in 2023

Stanton, a five-time MLB All-Star, has earned the NL Hank Aaron Award and outfield Silver Slugger Award on two separate occasions after leading the league in home runs. He was given the highest total dollar value contract in team sports history by the Marlins in November 2014; the deal is worth $325 million over 13 years. Stanton was dealt to the New York Yankees after the 2017 campaign.

Giancarlo Stanton earns a staggering $25 million per year in pay. He now ranks among the highest-paid baseball players and undoubtedly the highest-paid Yankees player.

Stanton has an impressive list of sponsorships from a number of well-known international brands. He has collaborations with Nike, Rawlings, T-Mobile, Fanatics, Beats by Dre and SixStar Pro Nutrition.