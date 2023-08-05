Giancarlo Stanton was expected to have a huge season for the New York Yankees in 2023. Unfortunately for the stocky outfielder, he is on pace for his worst season since 2020.

A five-time All-Star, Stanton won the NL MVP as a member of the Miami Marlins in 2017. Although the Marlins inked Stanton to a franchise-record $325 million deal in 2014, the deal turned out to be untenable, and the Marlins shipped Stanton to the Yankees. Stanton became only the second-ever player to be traded after an MVP season.

His first five years in New York were very decent. Between 2018 and 2022, he played in 448 games, hitting 111 home runs and 299 RBIs, recording an OPS of over .850 in four of the five campaigns.

Unfortunately for Stanton, things have not been as rosy. During the Yankees' game against the Houston Astros, considered to be the team's arch-rival, sloppy baserunning from Stanton caused him to run into an obvious out during a tie game in the third inning.

"Watching Giancarlo Stanton run is something" - Talkin' Baseball

After seeing a clip of the play posted on Twitter, New York Yankees fans erupted in a cacaphony of hate directed towards Stanton. While the afforementioned play was indeed boneheaded, fans have had the 33-year old in their crosshairs for some time.

Swervin³² @Swervin32_ @TalkinBaseball_ Is this seriously the fastest he can run?

Paul @BabbleBronx @TalkinBaseball_ Seen my grandmother run faster

With a salary of $32 million, Stanton is an extemely expensive .205 hitter. Only recently, has his bat come alive. Hitting below the .200 mark for the vast majority of the season, but has rallied for 5 home runs and 12 RBIs over his last 15. Unluckily for Stanton, Yankees fans have very long memories, and the Yankees remain last in the AL East, eleven games behind the Baltimore Orioles.

AY🇸🇴 @ayknowsball @TalkinBaseball_ Why did he slow down and why does his run look like he’s jogging and Stanton rn pic.twitter.com/iob1xvQvbc

Moreover, fans feel betrayed by Giancarlo Stanton, as well as first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and other primary hitters on the Yankees for failing to step up in captain Aaron Judge's absence. Since the 2022 home run king hit the IL on June 4, the Yankees have scored about half as much. Athough Judge is back in the lineup, the damage has been done.

Chandler Patrick “ChanMan” @ChanMan219 @TalkinBaseball_ I've seen Prince Fielder, David Ortiz and Bartolo Colon run faster.

Alistair Covax @Undisclosed6969 @TalkinBaseball_ Thats GD pathetic. He should be ashamed

Giancarlo Stanton needs to hustle now, more than ever

Whether he deserves it or not, Giancarlo Stanton runs the risk of being seen as passive and uncommitted if he commits more blunders like this. For a man who has already seen the worst of Yankees' fan's rage, he will want to tread very lightly given his hitting so far in 2023.