Giants' $182M superstar targeted by ex-teammate Rhys Hoskins’ playful jab

The San Francisco Giants, along with their shortstop Willy Adames, are set to begin a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Sunday night’s matchup will feature Adames facing his former Brewers teammates.

The 29-year-old spent the last four seasons with Milwaukee before signing a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Giants following the 2024 season.

Recently, Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins joined MLB Tonight and opened up about facing Adames in a Giants jersey. Reflecting on his impact during his time with Milwaukee, Hoskins said:

“Oh, I think any team misses that kind of guy. Obviously he's super, an unbelievable player, what he does from the shortstop position, but also just kind of his clutch gene that he provides in the box. But I learned pretty quickly just playing with him for a year that his greatest impact on any team comes in the clubhouse.”

Hoskins further added:

“I always called him La Energia, just the same guy every single day. A lot of energy and over a long season, that type of guy just exudes confidence and brings the rest of the team with him. So we definitely miss that, but I hope he stinks these four games.”

The San Francisco Giants dropped their recent series to the Los Angeles Angels. After opening with a 2-0 loss, the Giants bounced back with a 3-2 win on Saturday, but fell short in Sunday’s series finale, losing 5-4.

Giants Willy Adames opens up about watching Brewers so far this season

Willy Adames recently shared his thoughts on watching the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2025 season. According to Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg, Adames said:

"That’s the Brewers way. They always find a way to do it. They’re always going to find a way to win games. That’s how they do it every year. Nobody expects them to win and they always win."

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a dominant 14-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. So far this season, the Brewers hold a 12-10 record and sit second in the NL Central, while the San Francisco Giants are 14-8, ranked third in the NL West.

