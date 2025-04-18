Giants vs. Angels: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants are on the road to face the LA Angels for the only three-game series this regular season set to be played out over the weekend. Both teams are coming off losses on Thursday.

Ad

Giants vs. Angels recent form and records

The Giants split their four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies after winning two games against the New York Yankees. With a 13-6 record, they are 2.0 games behind the NL West leaders San Diego Padres.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a strong start, the Angels have lost four straight games. They dropped a three-game series against the Houston Astros and were swept by the Texas Rangers. They are now third in the AL West.

Ad

Trending

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

Landen Roupp (SF) vs. Kyle Hendricks (LAA)

Landen Roupp has 20 strikeouts in three appearances this season and will hope to find consistency.

Last Start: vs. Phillies, 5.0 innings pitched, six hits, four earned runs, three walks, eight Ks

Career vs. Angels: First start

Kyle Hendricks suffered his first decision this season with a subpar start against the Astros.

Last Start: vs. Astros, 4.0 innings pitched, five hits, five earned runs, three walks, one K

Ad

Career vs.Giants: 7-3 record, 2.33 ERA, 73 Ks in 14 appearances

Must-watch hitters

Giants

Jung Hoo Lee has a Giants team-high batting average of .348 and has a three-game hit streak. However, a lot of eyes will be on Wilmer Flores, who has 23 RBIs this season. Matt Chapman also has a four-game streak with a .389 average in his last five.

Angels

Mike Trout leads the Angels in RBIs and home runs. Kyren Paris has seven extra-base hits, including five home runs, and is batting at .326.

Ad

Giants vs. Angels Game 1 betting odds

Friday 04/18 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Giants -155 -1.5 (+110) O 8 (-110) Angels +130 +1.5 (-130) U 8 (-110)

Ad

Giants vs. Angels Game 1 expert picks and prediction

Both starters are heading into the game with bad starts under their belt. However, San Francisco is likely confident as its offense is third in runs in the MLB this season. Its team ERA is 3.63, which is the ninth in the MLB.

Run Line: -1.5

Total Runs: Over 8

Prediction: Giants 5, Angels 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More