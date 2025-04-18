Giants vs. Angels: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants are on the road to face the LA Angels for the only three-game series this regular season set to be played out over the weekend. Both teams are coming off losses on Thursday.
Giants vs. Angels recent form and records
The Giants split their four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies after winning two games against the New York Yankees. With a 13-6 record, they are 2.0 games behind the NL West leaders San Diego Padres.
After a strong start, the Angels have lost four straight games. They dropped a three-game series against the Houston Astros and were swept by the Texas Rangers. They are now third in the AL West.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
Landen Roupp (SF) vs. Kyle Hendricks (LAA)
Landen Roupp has 20 strikeouts in three appearances this season and will hope to find consistency.
Last Start: vs. Phillies, 5.0 innings pitched, six hits, four earned runs, three walks, eight Ks
Career vs. Angels: First start
Kyle Hendricks suffered his first decision this season with a subpar start against the Astros.
Last Start: vs. Astros, 4.0 innings pitched, five hits, five earned runs, three walks, one K
Career vs.Giants: 7-3 record, 2.33 ERA, 73 Ks in 14 appearances
Must-watch hitters
Giants
Jung Hoo Lee has a Giants team-high batting average of .348 and has a three-game hit streak. However, a lot of eyes will be on Wilmer Flores, who has 23 RBIs this season. Matt Chapman also has a four-game streak with a .389 average in his last five.
Angels
Mike Trout leads the Angels in RBIs and home runs. Kyren Paris has seven extra-base hits, including five home runs, and is batting at .326.
Giants vs. Angels Game 1 betting odds
Giants vs. Angels Game 1 expert picks and prediction
Both starters are heading into the game with bad starts under their belt. However, San Francisco is likely confident as its offense is third in runs in the MLB this season. Its team ERA is 3.63, which is the ninth in the MLB.
Run Line: -1.5
Total Runs: Over 8
Prediction: Giants 5, Angels 4