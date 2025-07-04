Giants vs. Athletics: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 4, 2025

The Bay Bridge rivalry picks back up on Independence Day as the Giants and Athletics square off at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento for the opener of a three-game set.

While both clubs have struggled for consistency this season, there’s no shortage of intrigue on the mound, with veteran Justin Verlander still chasing his first win of the year and lefty JP Sears aiming to steady a shaky Athletics rotation.

With breakout slugger Heliot Ramos heating up for San Francisco and Shea Langeliers returning to power Oakland’s offense, expect fireworks long before the sky lights up over the Bay tonight.

Giants vs. Athletics: Game 1 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Justin Verlander (Giants)

It’s been a grind for Verlander in 2025. The veteran righty sits at 0-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 55 strikeouts across 67.2 innings, battling a 1.39 WHIP and a walk rate pushing 3.5 per nine innings, highlighting control issues. However, his experience and recent reports of improved mechanics suggest he could still provide quality innings against the Athletics.

JP Sears (Athletics)

Sears has been a mixed bag for the A’s this season, carrying a 6-7 record and a 5.09 ERA through 86.2 innings, while battling high walk rates and inconsistent command. His fastball-slider mix aims to keep hitters off balance, but his performance has been uneven, making him a wildcard in this home start.

Hot Hitters

Heliot Ramos (Giants)

Heliot Ramos is having a breakout 2025 season, slashing .277/.351/.804 with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs and five stolen bases over 329 at-bats. His Statcast metrics are impressive, with a 91.1 mph average exit velocity, a 45.1% hard-hit rate and an 11.5% barrel rate, indicating consistent power and solid contact. These numbers place him among the top hitters in the league.

Shea Langeliers (Athletics)

Shea Langeliers has returned from a left oblique strain to continue his strong 2025 campaign, hitting .242 with 12 home runs, 31 RBIs and a .763 OPS. In his first game back, he marked his return with a three-run homer, showcasing his power potential. His Statcast data reflects a 91 mph average exit velocity, a 47.1% hard-hit rate and an 11.5% barrel rate, underscoring his ability to drive the ball effectively.

Projected Lineups

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames (R)

LF Heliot Ramos (R)

3B Wilmer Flores (R)

DH Rafael Devers (L)

1B Dominic Smith (L)

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)

C Patrick Bailey (S)

2B Tyler Fitzgerald (R)

SP: Justin Verlander (R) – 0-5, 4.26 ERA

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

RF Lawrence Butler (L)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

DH Brent Rooker (R)

1B Nick Kurtz (L)

C Shea Langeliers (R)

LF Tyler Soderstrom (L)

3B Max Muncy (R)

2B Luis Urias (R)

CF Denzel Clarke (R)

SP: JP Sears (L) – 6-7, 5.09 ERA

Injury Report

Giants

No new injuries were reported; Verlander returned from IL and is cleared to start.

Athletics

Minor league shuffling, but no key MLB injuries were reported for Game 1.

Current Odds

Giants Run Line (–1.5): +146

Athletics Run Line (+1.5): –179

Total (O/U 10): Over −114, Under −106

Giants Moneyline: –110

Athletics Moneyline: –110

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Giants 7, Athletics 5

Top Bets:

Giants Runline (–1.5) at +146 – Verlander’s potential bounce-back and a dangerous lineup give San Francisco value assuming he pitches into the middle innings. Over 10 Runs (−114) – Search and Verlander both have control issues, likely turning this into a slugfest rather than a pitchers’ duel.

Value Parlay: Giants –1.5 + Over 10 combines an offense-heavy scenario with a San Francisco win for maximum upside.

