Giants vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

The Athletics dominated the San Francisco Giants in the series opener on Friday for a brilliant 11-2 win. The two teams will lock horns in the second game of the series with the Giants hoping to bounce back in the matchup.
The defeat in the series opener broke San Francisco's momentum as it rode a two-game winning streak heading into the series on the road in the Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento.
Giants vs. Athletics prediction
The loss in the series opener came.on the back of a shaky performance from veteran Giants ace Justin Verlander. The 42-year-old managed just three innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits before being taken off the mound.
The Athletics offense, led by star shortstop Jacob Wilson, took full toll of the weak pitching performance by the visitors, denying the three-time Cy Young winner his first win of the season.
However, the Athletics will have a struggling Luis Severino on the mound for Saturday's game. Expect the Giants to bounce back against the former New York Yankees pitcher, who is 2-9 for the season with a woeful 5.09 ERA.
Prediction: Athletics 2, San Francisco Giants 5
Odds
Money Line: Athletics (+158), San Francisco Giants (-191)
Run Line: Athletics (+100), Giants (-121)
Total Runs: Over 9 (-119), Under 9 (-101)
Injury report
Athletics
Luis Urias: 10-Day Injury List
Miguel Andujar 10-Day Injury List
Grant Holman: 15-Day Injury List
Jose Leclerc: 60-Day Injury List
Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day Injury List
Brady Basso: 60-Day Injury List
Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day Injury List
San Francisco Giants
Matt Chapman: 10-Day Injury List
Christian Koss: 10-Day Injury List
Casey Schmitt: 10-Day Injury List
Jerar Encarnación: 10-Day Injury List
Tom Murphy: 60-Day Injury List
Expert's picks
It was rough outing for the Giants offense as they failed to rescue Justin Verlander on Friday. However, with a leaky Luis Severino on the mound, expect the Giants offense to come alive in the do-or-die contest on Saturday.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants (-121)
Total Runs: Over 9 (-119)