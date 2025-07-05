Giants vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

The Athletics dominated the San Francisco Giants in the series opener on Friday for a brilliant 11-2 win. The two teams will lock horns in the second game of the series with the Giants hoping to bounce back in the matchup.

Ad

The defeat in the series opener broke San Francisco's momentum as it rode a two-game winning streak heading into the series on the road in the Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento.

Giants vs. Athletics prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The loss in the series opener came.on the back of a shaky performance from veteran Giants ace Justin Verlander. The 42-year-old managed just three innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits before being taken off the mound.

Ad

Trending

The Athletics offense, led by star shortstop Jacob Wilson, took full toll of the weak pitching performance by the visitors, denying the three-time Cy Young winner his first win of the season.

However, the Athletics will have a struggling Luis Severino on the mound for Saturday's game. Expect the Giants to bounce back against the former New York Yankees pitcher, who is 2-9 for the season with a woeful 5.09 ERA.

Prediction: Athletics 2, San Francisco Giants 5

Ad

Odds

Money Line: Athletics (+158), San Francisco Giants (-191)

Run Line: Athletics (+100), Giants (-121)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-119), Under 9 (-101)

Injury report

Athletics

Luis Urias: 10-Day Injury List

Miguel Andujar 10-Day Injury List

Grant Holman: 15-Day Injury List

Jose Leclerc: 60-Day Injury List

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day Injury List

Brady Basso: 60-Day Injury List

Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day Injury List

San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman: 10-Day Injury List

Christian Koss: 10-Day Injury List

Ad

Casey Schmitt: 10-Day Injury List

Jerar Encarnación: 10-Day Injury List

Tom Murphy: 60-Day Injury List

Expert's picks

It was rough outing for the Giants offense as they failed to rescue Justin Verlander on Friday. However, with a leaky Luis Severino on the mound, expect the Giants offense to come alive in the do-or-die contest on Saturday.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants (-121)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-119)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More