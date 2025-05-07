Giants vs. Cubs: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 7, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs are set to meet up on Wednesday afternoon for Game 3 of their series. This game will be the rubber match as each team has been able to win a game so far in this matchup.

San Francisco is coming into this game with a record of 23-14, while the Chicago Cubs are now sitting at 22-15 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for the series finale, and a prediction for how things will play out.

Giants vs. Cubs prediction

Robbie Ray is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Robbie Ray is going to be on the mound for the San Francisco Giants, and he has pitched extremely well this season. Ray has gone 4-0 with a 3.05 ERA, and the veteran seems to be getting better with each start.

Wilmer Flores leads the way with seven home runs and 32 RBIs this season, and the Giants can score. San Francisco will need to use its power in this game, as the Cubs are a great offensive team as well.

Chicago will send Ben Brown to the mound in this game, and he is 3-2 with a 4.88 ERA. Brown will need to go deep in this game as the Cubs are dealing with a bullpen that is tired.

Kyle Tucker continues to pace the Cubs offense with nine home runs this season, but other players are performing as well. Look for the offense of the Cubs to be the difference in this game as they get another win.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco Giants 3

Giants vs. Cubs odds

Money Line: San Francisco Giants +125, Chicago Cubs -150

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-180), Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-145), Under 6.5 (+120)

Giants vs. Cubs injuries

San Francisco Giants injury report

Jerar Encarnacion (OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tyler Fitzgerald (2B): 10-Day IL (Left rib fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Chicago Cubs injury report

Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)

Shota Imanaga (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)

Javier Assad (RHP): 60-Day IL (Mild left oblique strain)

Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)

Giants vs. Cubs picks

The Chicago Cubs have been having a terrific season, and they are going to find a way to win the series finale. If you are making picks in this game then the focus should be on the home team.

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -150

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-145)

