Giants vs. Mariners: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 5, MLB 2025

The San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners played an extra-inning thriller on Friday and Bay Area fans in Oracle Park expect something similar to unfold when the two teams meet again on Saturday for the second game of the series.

The Giants have started their 2025 season strongly, winning six and losing only one game this season. They won Friday's game 10-9, which lasted 11.0 innings against the Mariners.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are below .500 (3-5) and will hope to equalize the series on Saturday.

Giants vs. Mariners Game 2: Prediction

The Giants will have Robbie Ray on the mound, who has so far posted a 1-0 record with an ERA of 5.06. Meanwhile, the Mariners will have right-hander Bryce Miller (0-1, 4.76 ERA) start the game for them.

The Giants should win this one, too, and take the series. They are in good momentum, both in terms of hitting and pitching. What's more important is that they are not dependent on one or two players to come good for them. The same is not the case for Mariners.

Prediction: Giants 5, Mariners 3

Giants vs. Mariners Game 2: Odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Favorite: Giants (-129)

Underdog: Mariners (+110)

Over/under: 7.5

Giants vs. Mariners Game 2: Injuries

Giants injury report:

Wade Meckler – Optioned to Triple-A (Not injury-related)

Enny Romero – Out (Personal reasons)

Cole Waites – Day-to-day (Reassigned to minor-league camp)

Ethan Small – Day-to-day (Reassigned to minor-league camp)

Jerar Encarnacion – Fractured left hand, 10-day IL, surgery scheduled

Ryan Murphy – Day-to-day

R.J. Dabovich – Day-to-day

Alexander Suarez – Day-to-day

Tom Murphy – Mid-back disc herniation, 60-day IL

Nate Furman – Day-to-day

Michael Stryffeler – Out

Blayne Enlow – Day-to-day (Reassigned to minor-league camp)

Mariners injury report:

Matt Brash – Elbow injury, 15-day IL

Nick Davila – Day-to-day (Re-signed to minor-league deal)

George Kirby – Shoulder injury, 15-day IL

Troy Taylor – Lat injury, 15-day IL

Trevor Gott – Day-to-day (Minor-league contract)

Cade Marlowe – Day-to-day (Outrighted to Triple-A)

Hunter Cranton – Day-to-day (Hit by line drive on chin)

Jackson Kowar – Elbow injury, 60-day IL

Taylor Dollard – Labrum surgery (Out for season)

Jonny Farmelo – Knee injury (Out, expected return midseason 2025)

Giants vs. Mariners Game 2: Picks

Money Line: Pick the Giants for the win

Spread: Pick over +1.5 (-210)

Total runs: Pick over 7.5 (-105)

