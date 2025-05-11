Giants vs. Twins: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Minnesota Twins have managed to keep the San Francisco Giants at bay as their pitchers haven't allowed more than one run in each of the first two games. The Giants will need to come out of the slump if they want to avoid a sweep at Target Field on Sunday.
First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET. Landen Roupp (2–3, 4.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants while Pablo López (3–2, 2.18 ERA) will pitch for the Twins.
Giants vs. Twins Game 3: Betting Odds and weather info
Moneyline: MIN -142, SF +120
Over/Under: 8.0 Runs
Weather: Clear skies, 85°F, with winds blowing right to left at 15 mph
Giants vs. Twins Game 3: Injuries
Giants injury report:
Casey Schmitt: Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
Tyler Fitzgerald: Fractured rib, 10-Day IL
Tom Murphy: Mid-back disc herniation, 60-Day IL
Jerar Encarnacion: Hand surgery (left), 60-Day IL
Twins injury report:
Royce Lewis: Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
Matt Wallner: Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL
Willi Castro: Strained oblique, 10-Day IL
Luke Keaschall: Fractured forearm, 10-Day IL
Michael Tonkin: Strained shoulder, 15-Day IL
Projected Lineups
San Francisco Giants
- RF Mike Yastrzemski (L)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- CF Jung Hoo Lee (L)
- 3B Matt Chapman (R)
- DH Wilmer Flores (R)
- LF Heliot Ramos (R)
- 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L)
- C Patrick Bailey (S)
- 2B Cody Koss (R)
Minnesota Twins
- CF Byron Buxton (R)
- DH Trevor Larnach (L)
- C Ryan Jeffers (R)
- 1B Ty France (R)
- SS Carlos Correa (R)
- 2B Brooks Lee (S)
- 3B Royce Lewis (R)
- RF Willi Castro (S)
- LF Harrison Bader (R)
Giants vs. Twins Game 3: Prediction & Pick
Pablo López gives the Twins a decisive advantage on the mound, especially against a Giants lineup that has shown inconsistency outside of a few core players.
If Minnesota gets even a modest offensive push from Ryan Jeffers or Bryon Buxton, they should be in control. The Giants' poor showings at the plate are expected to continue with Wilmer Flores & Co. likely looking down at a sweep as they continue to loose footing in NL West.
Score Prediction: Twins 6, Giants 4
Picks:
Twins -142 (ML)
Over/Under: Lean Over 8.0 Runs