Giants vs. Twins: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 11, MLB 2025

The Minnesota Twins have managed to keep the San Francisco Giants at bay as their pitchers haven't allowed more than one run in each of the first two games. The Giants will need to come out of the slump if they want to avoid a sweep at Target Field on Sunday.

First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET. Landen Roupp (2–3, 4.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants while Pablo López (3–2, 2.18 ERA) will pitch for the Twins.

Giants vs. Twins Game 3: Betting Odds and weather info

Moneyline: MIN -142, SF +120

Over/Under: 8.0 Runs

Weather: Clear skies, 85°F, with winds blowing right to left at 15 mph

Giants vs. Twins Game 3: Injuries

Giants injury report:

Casey Schmitt: Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Tyler Fitzgerald: Fractured rib, 10-Day IL

Tom Murphy: Mid-back disc herniation, 60-Day IL

Jerar Encarnacion: Hand surgery (left), 60-Day IL

Twins injury report:

Royce Lewis: Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Matt Wallner: Strained hamstring, 10-Day IL

Willi Castro: Strained oblique, 10-Day IL

Luke Keaschall: Fractured forearm, 10-Day IL

Michael Tonkin: Strained shoulder, 15-Day IL

Projected Lineups

San Francisco Giants

RF Mike Yastrzemski (L) SS Willy Adames (R) CF Jung Hoo Lee (L) 3B Matt Chapman (R) DH Wilmer Flores (R) LF Heliot Ramos (R) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) C Patrick Bailey (S) 2B Cody Koss (R)

Minnesota Twins

CF Byron Buxton (R) DH Trevor Larnach (L) C Ryan Jeffers (R) 1B Ty France (R) SS Carlos Correa (R) 2B Brooks Lee (S) 3B Royce Lewis (R) RF Willi Castro (S) LF Harrison Bader (R)

Giants vs. Twins Game 3: Prediction & Pick

Pablo López gives the Twins a decisive advantage on the mound, especially against a Giants lineup that has shown inconsistency outside of a few core players.

If Minnesota gets even a modest offensive push from Ryan Jeffers or Bryon Buxton, they should be in control. The Giants' poor showings at the plate are expected to continue with Wilmer Flores & Co. likely looking down at a sweep as they continue to loose footing in NL West.

Score Prediction: Twins 6, Giants 4

Picks:

Twins -142 (ML)

Over/Under: Lean Over 8.0 Runs

