Gio Urshela Free Agency: Top 5 Landing Spots for ex-Yankees 3B explored following Mets interest

After being banished from the Yankees in 2022, third baseman Gio Urshela has demonstrated an impressive ability to adapt to new surroundings. It is likely that potential suitors have taken note of this fact as well.

After being traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson in 2022, Urshela made the most of his new home. Hitting .285/.338/.429 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs during his first summer in Minnesota, 2023 would not be so kind.

After being traded to the Angels in 2022, Urshela missed all but 62 games on account of injury. Now that the 32-year-old Colombian free agent is on the market, let's examine which teams might be interested.

Top 5 landing spots for Gio Urshela in free agency

5. Detroit Tigers

For the past number of years, the Detroit Tigers have been merely an afterthought when it comes to the league's true contenders. Even after picking up outfielder Mark Canha and pitcher Kenta Maeda this offseason, that perception is unlikely to change soon.

"Gio Urshela walk-off home run!" - Talkin' Baseball

However, Gio Urshela represents a better option than current third baseman Matt Vierling. Even if Urshela could play in tandem with the 27-year-old Vierling, he could be a strong influence and foundation of expertise.

4. Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have found their infield in disarray after yet another let-down of a season. After releasing Tim Anderson, the Sox will likely be looking to Cuban Yoan Moncada to man third base this season. With Moncada under a five-year commitment that ends after next season, inking Ushela to a one or two-year deal could be a smart decision from a White Sox standpoint.

3. Milwaukee Brewers

In November, the Brewers lost manager Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. As such, new manager Pat Murphy will need to re-tool the lineup. The third base represents a black hole in the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup. All things considered, it looks like 26-year-old Venezuelan Andruw Monasterio will be the third baseman. The Brewers have some money to spend, and bringing on an experienced bat like Gio Urshela would help the team round out around the diamond.

"King Gio!!! Gio Urshela with the 3 run home run, gives the #mntwins a 10-7 lead" - Alex Micheletti

2. Los Angeles Angels

Gio Urshela was originally brought to the Los Angeles Angels to fill in for injured third baseman Anthony Rendon. With no end to Rendon's persistent injury issues in sight, the Angels might just have to absorb his seven-year, $245 million deal. If Urshela can get healthy again, then the third base on the Angels is far from the worst place that he could end up in 2024.

1. New York Mets

According to a source familiar to the New York Post, new Mets executive David Stearns appears to be interested in courting Urshela. Young infielder Ronny Mauricio is injured, and prospects like Brett Baty and Mark Vientos might still be too risky. He might not remain in the post forever, but Urshela could hold down third base for the Mets before a longer-term solution is found.

"The Mets are reportedly showing interest in Gio Urshela" - SNY

