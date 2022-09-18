“Gives you an idea of why he’s so dominant” - Hall of Famer Dave Winfield gives Aaron Judge a special shout-out on Twitter amid HR-record chase

New York Yankees legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield has given Aaron Judge an epic shoutout on Twitter.

Winfield was in New York earlier this week for the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day celebrations. He shared an old photo of himself standing next to Judge during spring training.

Winfield, who is 6’6” tall, highlighted Judge’s imposing stature as the reason why he has been so dominant and successful this year.

"While in ⁦@nycgov for #RobertoClemente annual dinner I’m very aware that ⁦@TheJudge44 @Yankees is sitting on 57 HRS and is the leading candidate for @ALMVP. This photo from an earlier spring training gives you an idea of why he’s so dominant!!!" - Dave Winfield

Winfield backs Aaron Judge in AL MVP race

Dave Winfield also referred to Aaron Judge as the “leading candidate for AL MVP” and at the moment, no one can dispute it.

Judge is having the season of his life. In 140 games this term, he has slashed .311/.415/.687 with a league-leading 57 homers and 123 RBIs.

He belted out his 56th and 57th home runs during the New York Yankees’ 7-6 win against the Red Sox last week. He is four big swings away from Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record for most home runs in a single season.

"2nd of the game. 57th of the year. #ALLRISE" - New York Yankees

Judge is currently on pace to end the regular season with 63 home runs. The Triple Crown is also in sight, along with the loudest MVP shouts in his favor.

Judge has a 11-RBI lead over Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez. His batting average currently stands at .311, only six points behind AL leader Luis Arraez (.317).

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge leads off with an infield single! Average up to .311 Aaron Judge leads off with an infield single! Average up to .311 https://t.co/TBs23VXN8U

"Aaron Judge leads off with an infield single! Average up to .311" - Talkin' Yanks

No Yankee has achieved the feat since Mickey Mantle in 1956. Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers won MLB's last Triple Crown in 2012.

Speaking of the Yankees, they have shown little promise as a unit. Without Aaron Judge, they probably wouldn't be in the postseason conversation right now.

Their incredible first-half is going to get them over the line for a top two seed. Beyond that, the future looks bleak. Based on their run over the last two months, the Yankees will find it difficult to make it past their first playoff hurdle.

