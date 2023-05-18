New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres made a thought-provoking statement in 2020, suggesting that the Houston Astros may have engaged in sign-stealing beyond their infamous 2017 season.

Torres' comments stirred up renewed speculation and raised questions about the Astros' involvement in cheating beyond the well-documented scandal.

In an interview, Torres expressed his belief that the Astros may have cheated "three years in a row," hinting at the possibility of continued sign-stealing practices by the Houston team. He said:

"They won the World Series and nobody knew. So why don’t they do it [in 2018 and '19] … I think they [cheated] three years in a row."

The Astros' sign-stealing scandal sent shockwaves throughout the baseball community. Following a thorough investigation by MLB in 2020, it was confirmed that the team had implemented a system involving technology to decipher and relay opposing teams' signs.

While Yankees' Torres' claims lack concrete evidence, they highlight the persistent doubts and suspicions surrounding the Astros' sign-stealing practices. The statement serves as a reminder that the stain of the scandal continues to linger, casting doubt on the integrity of the team's achievements.

The controversy surrounding sign-stealing not only damages the reputation of the Houston team, but also undermines the fair play and trust that are fundamental to the sport. MLB has since implemented stricter rules and enhanced monitoring systems to prevent future incidents and restore confidence in the game.

The Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017 tarnished the team's Championship win

Chicago Cubs v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 17: Jake Meyers #6, Jeremy Pena #3 and Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros react to defeating the Chicago Cubs 7-6 at Minute Maid Park on May 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017 cast a shadow over Major League Baseball, tarnishing the integrity of the game.

Following an extensive investigation, it was revealed that the team had employed a systematic sign-stealing scheme during their championship-winning season and used technology to decode opposing teams' signs, providing them with a significant advantage on the field.

The scandal resulted in severe consequences, including fines, draft pick penalties, and suspensions. The team's actions ignited widespread outrage, raising questions about fair play and ethical conduct in professional sports.

The scandal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining the purity of the game.

