“Good. It can’t just be one day. This has to continue. Until something f****ng changes” “Protecting guns over people must end now” - Fans praise Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees after both clubs use their platforms to promote gun violence awareness

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have teamed up to provide statistics on the gun violence debate that is currently raging in the public square in the USA. The two teams used their respective Twitter accounts to highlight gun violence facts, foregoing tweeting live game coverage. The teams partnered with a nonprofit organization called Everytown that is committed to gun safety and gun reform in America.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball



The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable. In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence.

"In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @ Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence. The devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation are tragedies that are intolerable." - @ Tampa Bay Rays

The move comes after a tragic shooting took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers. It came just a week after another tragic shooting that left eight dead at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays forego usual live game coverage to tweet about gun violence

The game, which took place at Tropicana Field, the home of the Rays, was an important one for both teams. The New York Yankees, who are the best team in baseball, entered the game with a record of 31-13.

MoxaMillion @IzettSpotty @RaysBaseball @Yankees Protecting guns over people must end now Protecting guns over people must end now @RaysBaseball @Yankees 🙏🙏🙏Protecting guns over people must end now🙏🙏😂

"Protecting guns over people must end now" - @ MoxaMillion

As the New York Yankees have among the most followers of any team in the MLB, they were reaching a large audience.

The Rays are 5.5 games behind the Yankees and two games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, earning themselves second spot in the American League East. Although the game had major ramifications for both teams, it was clear that the theme of the game would be a much more sombre one.

Maury Brown @BizballMaury @RaysBaseball @Yankees Thanks to both clubs for doing this. Hopefully it starts a trend with others. @RaysBaseball @Yankees Thanks to both clubs for doing this. Hopefully it starts a trend with others.

"Thanks to both clubs for doing this. Hopefully it starts a trend with others." - @ Maury Brown

The tweets included statistics about the gun violence epidemic that is currently unfolding in America. Both the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays also included resources for people struggling with issues like addiction and mental health that might lead them to dark ends.

Mark Dyson @dicemark @RaysBaseball @Yankees Stick to baseball you have lost a fan been to 5 games this year @RaysBaseball @Yankees Stick to baseball you have lost a fan been to 5 games this year

"Stick to baseball you have lost a fan been to 5 games this year" - @ Mark Dyson

While there were some detracting comments, who viewed the move as pandering and beyond the scope of what baseball teams should involve themselves in, most responses were positive.

grace kenny @SloGrace @RaysBaseball @Yankees Thank you for doing this. Can you make it a regular event? It’s going to take time to get the hundreds of millions guns in the US off of the street and to change gun laws. @RaysBaseball @Yankees Thank you for doing this. Can you make it a regular event? It’s going to take time to get the hundreds of millions guns in the US off of the street and to change gun laws.

"Thank you for doing this. Can you make it a regular event? It’s going to take time to get the hundreds of millions guns in the US off of the street and to change gun laws." - @ Grace Kenny

There is a large understanding among the baseball community that such a tragedy transcends politics, and everyone should be looking for a solution. Whether that solution should be cultural or legislative was not the question. Both the New York Yankees and the Rays did what they could to shed light on an important issue.

"Awesome. Give the fans the facts!! Let’s help keep each other safe and alive." - @ Amy Goddard

The move comes after many in the baseball community have spoken up about the issue of gun violence in the wake of this senseless tragedy. Former MVP and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts spoke out earlier this week, highlighting that, as a father, he is heartbroken.

"Good. It can’t just be one day. This has to continue. Until something f*****g changes." - @ Dan Adler

The New York Yankees won the game itself by a score of 7-2. Two RBIs by Aaron Judge and eight solid innings by Nestor Cortes was enough to push the best team in baseball over their competition.

Sporting Generosity @SportGenerosity @RaysBaseball @Yankees Thank you for your leadership on this! Educating the masses and demanding accountability/change is imperative. @RaysBaseball @Yankees Thank you for your leadership on this! Educating the masses and demanding accountability/change is imperative.

"Thank you for your leadership on this! Educating the masses and demanding accountability/change is imperative." - @ Sporting Generosity

The two teams will play three more games and conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at the Trop.

