“Great Milestone to the Mr World Series” “He deserves to be on a better team” - MLB fans give mixed reactions on Madison Bumgarner reaching 2000 strikeout milestone

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner just hit a major milestone in his pitching career. The lefty just got his 2,000th strikeout in his start yesterday. This is something that fewer than 100 pitchers have ever gotten in history.

Bumgarner has been in the big leagues since 2009. He has spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants. It was there when he carried the pitching staff to three World Series Championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He established himself as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time.

Madison Bumgarner has a career ERA of 3.33, which is great considering how long he has pitched for. In the postseason, however, he has an ERA of just 2.11 and just a 0.25 ERA in the World Series. These numbers are absolutely insane, and have almost never been replicated in the MLB.

Madison Bumgarner has been struggling, somewhat, this season because of his 3-7 record so far. However, he does have a 3.75 ERA, which is not too bad, considering that he has the most starts in the MLB.

Fans, although happy that he reached this milestone, have mixed reactions about this. Since Bumgarner gave up six earned runs during this start, Diamondbacks fans were angry at him for that. Others, however, were saying that Bumgarner deserves a better team than the Arizona Diamondbacks. Here is what the fans had to say about Bumgarner reaching this milestone.

Baseball fans react to Madison Bumgarner's 2000th strikeout

A lot of fans were just glad to witness Bumgarner reach a historic milestone. Not many pitchers reach this in their careers, so it was nice to see him finally get this.

BarbarianDog77 @BarbarianDog77 @Dbacks @MLB What an historic moment for a amazing pitcher @Dbacks @MLB What an historic moment for a amazing pitcher

There were also fans saying that Bumgarner deserves better than Arizona. There is a decent chance that he might get traded to a contender near the trade deadline so maybe that will happen.

frenchfrym @frenchfrym @Dbacks Too bad the team cant help out alittle @Dbacks Too bad the team cant help out alittle

jguns @jgunsdbq @Dbacks Congrats MadBum. Too bad your talent is being wasted this year on a team that has no heart left to play.. @Dbacks Congrats MadBum. Too bad your talent is being wasted this year on a team that has no heart left to play..

This San Francisco Giants fan wants Bumgarner to return to San Francisco come this trade deadline.

Still, Arizona Diamondbacks fans like this one were dissapointed and angry because of Bumgarner's poor start.

TheBoltedOne @TheBolted0ne @Dbacks Didn't know the ass whoopin he got was historic @Dbacks Didn't know the ass whoopin he got was historic

Although Madison Bumgarner is a little past his prime, he is still a great pitcher who is just stuck in a bad situation. He is now in an elite category of pitchers reaching 2,000 strikeouts in their careers. He is also just 32 years old, so he will likely have many more seasons to reach even more historic milestones in his career.

