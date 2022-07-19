“Greeting his future teammate” “Soto telling him he's gonna be wearing that jersey soon” - MLB world certain Juan Soto will wear New York Mets colors after Edwin Diaz greets him amid trade rumors

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has been one of most talked about players of the past few days. After Soto declined the Nationals' extension offer, it seems that Washington might trade him away at the deadline.

On July 16, the Nationals offered Soto what would have been the largest contract in Major League Baseball: a 15-year, $440 million extension. He declined. He may want to try his luck with free agency in 2024, or he may have other undisclosed reasons.

Due to the rejected offer, many teams have arisen in trade talks and rumors for Juan Soto. The New York Mets appear to be the favorites to land Soto at the deadline. According to multiple sources, New York may have to trade numerous top prospects. This includes catcher Francisco Alvarez, who has looked very promising for Triple-A Syracuse.

For a player like Soto, it might be worth it to trade top prospects. He will not become a free agent after next season so the Mets will have him for a least a season and a half.

These New York trade rumors grew larger as Mets star closer Edwin Diaz was seen greeting Juan Soto at the All-Star Game. Many saw this as a form of recruitment.

This absolutely blew New York Mets fans' minds. Juan Soto would be a huge pickup for the club. With Soto and Diaz talking, the trade seems all the more possible for New York.

The New York Mets already have the best record in the National League East. However, the Atlanta Braves are catching up, and the Mets need to make a push at the deadline. They desperately need another bat, and Soto would be an enoumous help.

Juan Soto might be player to complete this Mets team. With his hot bat and playoff experience, he would be perfect for New York late in the season.

What the New York Mets can expect in getting Juan Soto

Since entering the league in 2017, Soto has already shown he is one of the league's top stars. For his career, Soto is batting .293, with a whopping .968 OPS. He has 118 home runs and 563 hits already in his short career. Soto also won it all with the Nationals in 2019, when he was just 20 years old.

Even this season, Soto is batting .250 with an OPS over .900. He leads the league in walks with 79 and has 20 homers on the year. The crazy thing is these are down numbers for him; that's how elite he is.

If the New York Mets can land Juan Soto at the deadline, their lineup will be untouchable to close out the season. Surely, Mets fans are hyped over this possible trade.

