"Growing up so fast" - Astros slugger Alex Bregman documents son Knox's fun-filled childhood days

Alex Bregman's love for his son, Knox Samuel, touched the internet as the Houston Astros slugger was overwhelmed with the feeling of how fast his son is growing. Bregman tied the knot with Reagan in December 2020 and welcomed son Knox in August 2022.

Recently, he shared glimpses of Knox's fun-filled childhood days on social media. The series of photos included him sitting on the family's pet dog, playing baseball in the backyard, and driving a golf cart.

"Growing up so fast," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Knox has constantly been the highlight of several stories of the couple. His interest in baseball is not unknown and he was also present in Florida when Bregman was training with the Houston Astros in spring.

There, he also made friends with Josh Hader's son Lucas, as the duo was common in both couples' social media updates.

Alex Bregman's batting struggles continue; recorded only one hit in the past four games

After Houston Astros extended second baseman Jose Altuve to a record five-year contract, speculations became rife on whether Alex Bregman will share the same fate. Those were supported by Astros general manager Dana Brown, who vouched for his contribution in Houston and said they will work towards an extension offer.

The third baseman's slow start to the season, with him only hitting one home run and batting .200 could change the minds of the front office. He has only recorded one hit in his past four games and if he wants to command deals in the next offseason, he needs to pull up his socks and put up better numbers.

Bregman, meanwhile, isn't too concerned with the pressure of playing in a contract year.

"I find zero pressure in regards to playing in a contract year," Bregman said. "I play the game to be an elite player in the game. I could give a s— about anything but playing at a high level." [via Chandler Rome of The Athletic].

"I find zero pressure in anything besides the pressure I put on myself to perform at a high level every single day regardless of the year — contract year, whatever, I don't give a s—," he added.

Now all that remains to be seen is if Alex Bregman can turn things around for an Astros team that is in serious need of some hitting firepower and make a strong statement before the season ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback