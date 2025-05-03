Guardians vs. Blue Jays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays are meeting up again on Saturday for Game 2 of their series. Toronto won the series opener 5-3, their third win in a row.

Cleveland will be looking to respond in this game, and they are coming into this game with an 18-14 record. Toronto is sitting at 16-16 on the year as they look to win the series with a win on Saturday.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays prediction

Kevin Gausman is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Cleveland comes into this game with some major injury concerns as Jose Ramirez is out of the lineup. The Guardians have belted 36 home runs this season, but they are a team that is hitting just .233 on the season.

Gavin Williams will be on the mound for the Guardians on Saturday and he has gone 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA this season. Williams has racked up 28 strikeouts, but he is likely to allow some hard contact in this matchup.

Veteran Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for the Blue Jays and he is 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA this season. Gausman should be able to put up a low number in this game as he is facing a depleted lineup.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with four home runs and 17 RBIs, and he is starting to heat up. Toronto should have enough offense in this game to back Gausman on the mound.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, Cleveland Guardians 3

Guardians vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians +115, Toronto Blue Jays -135

Run Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-180), Blue Jays -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays injuries

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Jose Ramirez is currently injured - Source: Imagn

Jose Ramirez (3B): Day-to-day (Minor-grade right ankle sprain)

Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Slade Cecconi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

David Fry (UTIL): 60-Day IL (Right UCL revision)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Median nerve entrapment)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Alek Manoah (RHP): Midseason 2025 (Right UCL surgery)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays picks

The Toronto Blue Jays come into this game with a ton of momentum and that will continue in this matchup. Toronto will win this game again and there is value in backing them.

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -135

Run Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+150)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)

