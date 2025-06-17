Guardians vs Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 17, 2025

World Series champion and Red Sox legend Rafael Devers is set to make his debut for the San Francisco Giants as they welcome the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series. In a perplexing trade, Devers was shipped to the Bay in exchange for Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello.
Although his role will overlap with Gold Glover Matt Chapman, he would likely be deployed as a designated hitter or even a first baseman when the former returns from injury.
Robbie Ray will be deployed on the bump to start the highly-anticipated match. Ray is currently tied for the second-most wins among pitchers this year with eight. Opposite the former Cy Young winner will be 25-year-old Slade Cecconi. The young hurler has posted a 4.26 ERA across five starts this season.
Guardians vs. Giants recent form and records
The Giants currently own the second spot in the stacked NL West with their 41-31 record. Bob Melvin's men have recently snagged away the position from his old team, the Padres, by winning seven of their last 10 games.
The Guardians, meanwhile, are on a downward spiral. They currently sit in third in the AL Central and has won just two of their last 10 games, including a series sweep at the hands of the Mariners.
Guardians vs. Giants odds
Money Line: CLE (+134), SF (-147)
Run Spread: CLE +1.5 (-161), SF -1.5 (+137)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (+107), U 7.5 (-125)
Guardians vs. Giants injuries
CLE injury report
- Sam Hentges (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Shane Bieber (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Trevor Stephan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Paul Sewald (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Lane Thomas (CF): 10-day IL (foot)
- Will Brennan (RF): 10-day IL (forearm)
- John Means (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Andrew Walters (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
SF injury report
- Matt Chapman (3B): 10-day IL (hand)
- Justin Verlander (SP): 15-day IL (pectoral)
- Tom Murphy (C): 60-day IL (back)
- Jordan Hicks (SP): 15-day IL (toe)
- Patrick Bailey (C): 60-day IL (back)
Guardians vs. Giants projected lineup
CLE projected lineup
- Steven Kwan (LF)
- Lane Thomas (CF)
- Jose Ramirez (3B)
- David Fry (DH)
- Carlos Santana (1B)
- Gabriel Arias (SS)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (RF)
- Bo Naylor (C)
- Angel Martinez (2B)
- Slade Cecconi (SP, 1-3 | 4.26 ERA | 28 K)
SF projected lineup
- Jung Hoo Lee (CF)
- Willy Adames (SS)
- Rafael Devers (3B)
- Heliot Ramos (LF)
- Dominic Smith (1B)
- Wilmer Flores (DH)
- Mike Yastrzemski (RF)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (2B)
- Andrew Knizner (C)
- Robbie Ray (SP, 8-1 | 2.55 ERA | 92 K)
Guardians vs. Giants and game prediction
With San Francisco scheduled to start Robbie Ray and insert multi-time All-Star Rafael Devers to their lineup for his debut, they're heavily favored over Cleveland — who are having their roughest run of form this campaign. Feel confident in backing the Devers and company in the opening match.
Run Line: SF -1.5, (+137)
Total Runs: U 7.5, (-125)
Prediction: SF wins, 5-1