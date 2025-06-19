Guardians vs Giants: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 19, 2025

The Giants are looking to avoid a sweep in the debut series of All-Star Rafael Devers against the Guardians. San Francisco was once again outclassed in Game 2, as Justin Verlander gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings.
With the series already decided, a win is still the priority for the hosts, as they're currently in a four-team race in the National League West against the Dodgers, Padres, and Diamondbacks.
Ace Logan Webb will start the match for San Francisco, while Cleveland elected Gavin Williams to take the bump with the series sweep in mind.
Guardians vs. Giants recent form and records
San Francisco currently sits second in the NL West with a 41-33 record. They jave established an impressive 22-13 record at home this year. However, they are currently on a four-game losing streak and are in danger of getting swept.
The Guardians, on the other hand, are slowly making ground after a disastrous start to the month. Stepehen Vogt's squad has now overtaken the Twins to take the second spot in the AL Central as the latter continues to plummet down the standings via a six-game losing streak.
Guardians vs. Giants odds
Money Line: CLE (+154), SF (-169)
Run Spread: CLE +1.5 (-149), SF -1.5 (+126)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (+104), U 7.5 (-123)
Guardians vs. Giants injuries
CLE injury report
- Sam Hentges (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Shane Bieber (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Trevor Stephan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Paul Sewald (RP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Lane Thomas (CF): 10-day IL (foot)
- Will Brennan (RF): 10-day IL (forearm)
- John Means (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Andrew Walters (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
SF injury report
- Matt Chapman (3B): 10-day IL (hand)
- Tom Murphy (C): 60-day IL (back)
- Jerar Encarnacion (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)
Guardians vs. Giants projected lineup
CLE projected lineup
- Steven Kwan (LF)
- Kyle Manzardo (DH)
- Jose Ramirez (3B)
- Carlos Santana (1B)
- Daniel Schneemann (2B)
- Lane Thomas (CF)
- Bo Naylor (C)
- Gabriel Arias (SS)
- Nolan Jones (RF)
- Gavin Williams (SP, 5-3 | 3.89 ERA | 72 K)
SF projected lineup
- Jung Hoo Lee (CF)
- Willy Adames (SS)
- Rafael Devers (DH)
- Heliot Ramos (LF)
- Dominic Smith (1B)
- Casey Schmitt (3B)
- Mike Yastrzemski (RF)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (2B)
- Patrick Bailey (C)
- Logan Webb (SP, 6-5 | 2.58 ERA | 105 K)
Guardians vs. Giants picks and game prediction
The series closer should be a bounce back game for the hosts with the firepower that they possess. Although Logan Webb hasn't been his usual dominant self this year, he should still limit the Guardians offense given that he has posted a 2.58 ERA and an MLB seventh-best 105 strikeouts.
Run Line: SF -1.5, (+126)
Total Runs: U 7.5, (-123)
Prediction: SF wins, 3-1