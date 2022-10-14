Guardians vs New York Yankees Game Rescheduled: Will The Yankees Play Tonight Amidst Weather Concerns

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians game has been rescheduled. MLB made the announcement ahead of inclement weather appearing on the weather forecast around New York City for Thursday.

The New York Yankees finished the 2022 season with 99 wins, the second highest number in the American League. Because of this, they automatically advanced to the ALDS.

Their opponent, the Cleveland Guardians, did not have it easy. Although the Guardians won their division, the AL Central, they came in behind the Yankees and Houston Astros. This meant they needed to play in the Wild Card playoff series.

Luckily for Guardians fans, Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run in the second game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the dinger came after 15 innings in a tightly contested game.

#ForTheLand Tonight's game versus the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for a 1:07 PM start time tomorrow, October 14th. Tonight's game versus the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for a 1:07 PM start time tomorrow, October 14th.#ForTheLand https://t.co/L9AhAvhDLF

"Tonight's game versus the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for a 1:07 PM start time tomorrow, October 14th." - @ Cleveland Guardians

The New York Yankees have one of the best bats in the league. Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge will be firing on all cylinders. The Guardians have good pitching, but will have to withstand the ultimate test in the form of a potent Yankees lineup.

In Game 1 between the two teams, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan hit an early home run to put the Guardians ahead early. However, the Yankees soon caught up. A 2-run shot from Anthony Rizzo in the eighth inning blew the game wide open, and the New York Yankees prevailed by a score of 4-1.

Game 2 is bound to be a showdown between the pitchers. For the Yankees, Nestor Cortes will get the ball. Cortes finished the 2022 regular season with a record of 12-4 and an ERA of 2.44, one of the best ERA numbers in the league. It was enough for him to punch a ticket to his first career All-Star game.

Shane Bieber will be on the mound for Cleveland. Bieber, the 2020 Cy Young Award winner, also had a stellar season, posting an ERA of 2.88 in 31 starts.

When is New York Yankees Game rescheduled to?

According to SNY, it appears that the MLB has opted to reschedule the game to Friday, as it looks like the weather will not be condusive to play until then. The series will then shift to Progressive Field in Cleveland before returning to New York if necessary for Game 5 next Tuesday in the Bronx.

