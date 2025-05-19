Guardians vs Twins: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 19, 2025

The American League Central Division rivals, the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins, square off on Monday night at Target Field. This is going to be a great series between two teams that are right next to each other in the standings.

Cleveland comes into this game with a record of 25-21, while Minnesota is currently sitting at 26-21. The odds for this game are tight, but there are still some solid predictions that can be made.

Guardians vs. Twins prediction

The Cleveland Guardians come into this series with a team ERA of 4.14, and that is one area they need to improve moving forward. Logan Allen is set to start for Cleveland in this game. He has gone 2-2 with a 3.70 ERA so far this season.

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn

Kyle Manzardo is having a big season at the plate for Cleveland as he leads the way with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. The Guardians are still waiting for Jose Ramirez to pick things up on offense.

Bailey Ober will be taking the mound for the Minnesota Twins. He has gone 4-1 with a 3.72 ERA this season.

Byron Buxton is currently out of the lineup for Minnesota, but he leads the team with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Look for the rest of the Twins to pick up the slack as they give Ober enough run support to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins 5, Cleveland Guardians 3

Guardians vs. Twins odds

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians +115, Minnesota Twins -135

Run Spread: Guardians +1.5 (-190), Twins -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Guardians vs. Twins injuries

Cleveland Guardians injury report:

Shane Bieber (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

Lane Thomas (OF): 10-Day IL (Right wrist bone bruise)

David Fry (UTIL): 60-Day IL (Right UCL revision)

Ben Lively (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor tendon strain)

Paul Sewald (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right posterior deltoid strain)

Minnesota Twins injury report:

Danny Coulombe (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left forearm extensor strain)

Byron Buxton (CF): 7-Day IL (Concussion)

Carlos Correa (SS): 7-Day IL (Concussion)

Willi Castro (INF/OF): Mid-May (Right knee contusion)

Matt Wallner (OF): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Luke Keaschall (2B): 60-Day IL (Right forearm fracture)

Guardians vs. Twins picks

The Minnesota Twins are dealing with some significant injury concerns, but they are still the team to beat in this game. Minnesota will get a win to begin this important series.

Money Line: Minnesota Twins -135

Run Spread: Twins -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105)

