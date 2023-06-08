Gucci X MLB Collab: Best designs, how to buy and more about latest runway collection

Gucci x MLB is a collaboration that many people might have never expected to see. A high fashion brand collaborating with a professional sports league is something to see, surely. Still, appreciators of both brands will enjoy this.

For the first time in a long while, the company is really branching out with Gucci x MLB. There's not a lot of crossover between supporters of both, but this may bring them together and merge their worlds.

HypeBeast had this to say:

"It’s time to play ball with the new Gucci x Major League Baseball collection. Its first batting came for Fall/Winter 2018, which saw the then-Alessandro Michele-helmed label create a runway collection that fused New York tastes with Italian flair and Michele’s nostalgic irreverence. The theme is continued with the new collection, putting color, branding, and cuts before any obvious sporting tones."

Gucci x MLB brings a lot of flair to what is often referred to as a boring sport. With the pace of play rules and this crossover, that shouldn't be stated anymore.

To purchase any of these items or to find out more about them, you can head over to the Gucci website. They're certainly not cheap as this is one of the highest fashion brands in the entire world.

Gucci and MLB crossed over before a few times, but many fans didn't realize it or have forgotten since then.

