“Guess he won't get to see the NY crowd” “Clint Frazier has 0 value” - Chicago Cubs fans on Reddit react to Clint Frazier getting designated for assignment

Chicago Cubs outfielder and former New York Yankees player Clint Frazier just got DFA'd earlier today. Getting designated for assignment as an MLB player with multiple seasons played might be the single worst thing to possibly happen for someone in Clint Frazier's position.

This comes just hours after Clint Frazier publicly talked down on the New York Yankees. He spoke about how he had to look a certain way and said how he felt he did not belong.

In 19 games played during the 2022 MLB season, Clint Frazier has just a .216 batting average and a .653 OPS. Over the course of his six years played in the MLB, Frazier has a career batting average of .238 with a .756 OPS. Now, these stats are not too bad at all. However, it is his horrendus defense in the outfield that brings his overall game down significantly. If he had good defense with his solid offensive career numbers, he would be considered a pretty good player in the league.

For most of his career, his solid offensive ability was able to hold him a job in the major leagues. After his drastic dip in offensive stats, Clint Frazier simply is not valuable enough to be in the major leagues.

Many Chicago Cubs fans and other MLB fans had a lot to say about this decision.

Chicago Cubs fans react to Clint Frazer getting DFA'd

Many Chicago Cubs fans were happy with this decision to designate Clint Frazier. He has not had an impact at all on Chicago's performance, and with players such as Christopher Morel stepping it up, it makes zero sense to keep Frazier around.

A lot of Cubs fans were saying they should have kept Frazier over Jason Heyward. Although both have been very disappointing at the plate, Heyward does have a Good Glove in the outfield. He has also been in Chicago since 2016 and was around for the Cubs' magical 2016 World Series championship run. His veteran leadership might be valuable no matter what his offensive stats might be.

Nevertheless, there are still New York Yankees fans who are happy to see Clint Frazier off the Cubs. It is understandable, because he did trash talk them after leaving.

It is still crazy to see someone like Clint Frazier to get DFA'd with just 19 games played. Since the Chicago Cubs might be entering a full rebuild mode soon, it might be for the best.

