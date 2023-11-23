As reported by Arab news, MLB Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who co-owns Baseball United, has announced that he would be the honorary general manager of the league's first team, the Mumbai Cobras.

With its headquarters in Dubai, Baseball United is the first professional baseball league centered on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent. Dubai International Stadium will host the first-ever professional baseball pitch on November 24.

Larkin is thrilled about the spectacular event and recently posted a video of himself on Instagram. He can be seen enthusiastically teaching young students at the school the song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🥹❤️ @mlb and @reds Hall of Famer @barrylarkin teaching young kids in #Dubai “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” 🥹❤️⚾️ We will all be singing together on Opening Night this FRIDAY (Nov 24) at @dubaistadium. 🙏 - barrylarkin

Along with Larkin, the new league is co-owned by some of the most illustrious figures in MLB history. It includes Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, Albert Pujols, Felix Hernandez, Ryan Howard, and almost a dozen other former players.

Barry Larkin's post retirement career

Following his retirement in 2004, Larkin joined the Washington Nationals organization as a special assistant to the general manager. He became a studio commentator for the MLB Network in 2008.

In 2009, the College Baseball Foundation revealed the names of the 10 players and coaches that made up the 2009 National College Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Class, which included Barry Larkin. He also served as the United States' bench coach during the World Baseball Classic.

Larkin constructed the Champions athletics Complex with the goal of utilizing athletics to aid in young people's social, emotional, and academic growth. His arrival on the Reds' Fox Sports television broadcast crew was announced in 2021.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.