Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s stunning $939,950 Porsche collection featuring the iconic 911 GT3RS, Carrera GT & more

Legendary MLB star Ken Griffey Jr. amassed quite a fortune during his playing days. A historic player who would go on to make the Hall of Fame, Griffey earned enough to make a nice life for himself and allow him to buy things he likes.

Chief among those things might just be cars, of which he has a few expensive models.

The legendary MLB former player has a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300CE in his collection, a car worth about $18,000. That's far from the only expensive vehicle he owns.

He also has a Bentley Continental GT, which goes for an unbelievable $200,000. Griffey's Rolls Royce Wraith retails for $325,000. To top it all off, the former MLB star has a Porsche Carrera GT that is worth an incredible $440,000.

Is Ken Griffey Jr. one of the best baseball players ever?

If one were to ask someone who is the greatest baseball player ever, there would be a variety of answers. Mike Trout, Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and so many others (even Shohei Ohtani) might come up as an answer. So would Ken Griffey Jr.

The Seattle Mariners legend had one of the best careers of all time. His left-handed swing remains one of the best in baseball even today, and his stats prove he was an all-time great player.

He was an MVP, a 13-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger and ultimately became a Hall of Famer. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox during his 22-year career.

Ken Griffey Jr. had a prolific career

His 83.8 bWAR comes up amongst the all-time greats and his career .284 batting average is very good as well. 630 home runs have not been topped by many players, either. Griffey also has a 136 career OPS+, which is a terrific metric.

Looking at the numbers, Ken Griffey Jr. was one of the greatest to ever do it. He's a Hall of Famer as a result and has a lasting legacy in the MLB.

