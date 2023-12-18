Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero's former $2,190,000 Orange County haven boasting trade-standard 1,500-bottle wine cellar

Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero listed his house in Copa de Oro, part of Anaheim Hills, at $2,190,000 in 2017. This Spanish-style house spans 5,800 square feet with five bedrooms, each with a private bathroom.

The allure of this building includes an open-plan floor, cathedral ceiling, and travertine and crushed marble flooring. The former MLB player adores all kinds of expensive stuff, and wine is one of them. He has a 1,500-bottle commercial-grade wine cellar.

The outside section has a basketball/tennis court as well as a swimming pool with a slide, grotto, waterfall, and spa. The location is ideal for organizing an outdoor party while taking in the scenery. The master suite includes an outside sitting area, a fireplace, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi tub.

The property’s 24-hour guard-gated community and culdesac. Image credit: Pinterest

Greenlush Mansion (Realtor.com)

The property's 24-hour guard-gated neighborhood and culdesac lot contribute to the privacy, making it ideal for people seeking a private existence in a secure setting.

Vladimir Guerrero's career timeline

His 16-year baseball legacy includes playing for the Montreal Expos club, the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers, and the Baltimore Orioles. He was the American League MVP in 2004 and led the Angels to an AL West Division championship.

He retired following the 2011 season and compiled 2,590 hits, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs. He was a 9× All-Star (1999–2002, 2004–2007, 2010), an 8× Silver Slugger Award (1999, 2000, 2002, 2004–2007, 2010) and was enshrined in the Angels Hall of Fame as well.

Besides Vladimir, the Guerreros include Wilton Guerrero, who has also appeared on the big league playing field. Moreover, his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has made a name for himself in the majors now.

