Hank Aaron Award 2022: Who was recognised as the most outstanding offensive performer in each league?

The Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the most outstanding offensive player in both the American League and the National League, was given out last night. For the AL, Aaron Judge took home the award for the New York Yankees and the NL saw St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt earn the award.

Previous winners for the AL include:

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.- 2021

Jose Abreu- 2020

Mike Trout- 2019

J.D. Martinez- 2018

Jose Altuve- 2017

David Ortiz- 2016

Josh Donaldson- 2015

Mike Trout- 2014

Miguel Cabrera- 2013 and 2012

In the NL, previous winners were:

Bryce Harper- 2021

Freddie Freeman- 2020

Christian Yelich- 2019 and 2018

Giancarlo Stanton- 2017

Kris Bryant- 2016

Bryce Harper- 2015

Giancarlo Stanton- 2013

Paul Goldschmidt- 2012

Many times, the Hank Aaron Award winner goes on to win the MVP award with very few exceptions.

Offensive seasons for Hank Aaron Award winners Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt

Both of these superstar hitters put on incredible offensive displays. Both challenged for the Triple Crown late into the season, with both coming up a little bit short.

Judge finished second in batting average by .005 but led in the other two categories. Goldschmidt finished third in batting average, second in RBI and fifth in home runs.

Judge hit an astonishing 62 home runs, breaking the American League record in the process. That alone is worth heavy consideration for the Hank Aaron Award. He also posted just the seventh 200 or more wRC+ season with 207. That is the highest non-Barry Bonds number, too.

Goldschmidt led the NL in that category with a sterling 177 wRC+. If not for Judge and Yordan Alvarez both having career years, the Cardinals' star would have led all of baseball.

In the "offense" statistic on Frangraphs, which measures a context-neutral value at the plate and on the basepaths, saw these two sluggers at numbers one and two. Judge produced an incredible 86.1, while the NL Hank Aaron Award winner had a stellar 61.6.

Both players also hit over .300 in a year where that was very difficult to do. The league average this season was .243, so both players were well above average there.

