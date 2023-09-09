After 20 seasons and five World Series championships, Derek Jeter retired in 2014. During his career, he established a proper home base with his wife, Hannah Jeter. Fast-forward to this summer, when they crammed four kids into their Jeep Grand Wagoneer for a road trip to the Cooperstown, New York, Baseball Hall of Fame celebrations, and the pair can gauge how far they've come in terms of memories and miles.

Hannah mentioned to eonline.com that being together is critical to a successful relationship. Even though Jered and Hannah's nights out frequently end with them hurrying home so they can rise early, the outings are crucial to the couple's relationship.

Derek said to eonline.com, "You just have to continue to have fun. You have fun with each other, have fun with family, have fun with friends."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jered and Hannah ultimately enjoy their journey, whether they are in the backseat or with other passengers.

Hannah and Derek Jeter's relationship timeline

Derek and Hannah initially connected at a restaurant in New York City in 2012 through some mutual friends. The couple started dating and secretly wed. They were seen together quite often. The pair married in a quiet ceremony in 2016 in the Californian Napa Valley Resort.

Bella, their first-born, arrived in 2017, and Story the year after. Their third child, Rose, was welcomed into the world in 2021. Hannah and Derek are a prime example of a power couple. They never fail to show their support for one another.

Baseball great Derek played for the New York Yankees, making a name for himself as one of the league's elite shortstops while playing his whole career with the Yankees. His wife, Hannah, is a successful television host and supermodel.