When discussing love stories in baseball, Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter come to mind. The couple has been together for seven years and are wonderful parents to four kids. Married in 2016, the Hall of Famer and model are no strangers to the spotlight. With four kids, including a boy born last May, the couple is getting increasingly reclusive. Jeter is known for avoiding social media.

Hannah stated that using social media well is a crucial modeling component. However, she feels that her family is too private to display on social media publicly.

She said, "We do have to step out..in the limelight together...feels a little uncomfortable for me."

Derek has remained actively involved in baseball even after his retirement in 2014. He has a small stake in the Miami Marlins and is frequent on FOX Sports, where he appears alongside former players like Alex Rodriguez.

Hannah and Derek Jeter's relationship timeline

Through some mutual acquaintances, Derek and Hannah first met in 2012 at a restaurant in New York City. They began dating and were frequently spotted together. In 2016, the couple exchanged vows at a private Californian Napa Valley Resort ceremony.

They had their first child, Bella, in 2017, and Story was born the following year. Rose, their third child, was born into the world in 2021. An excellent example of a power pair is Hannah and Derek. They are always there for one another and never fail to show it.

The legendary shortstop Derek spent his whole career with the New York Yankees, establishing himself as one of the best in the league. Meanwhile, Hannah is a popular television host and supermodel.